Several residents in Bomi and Grad Cape Mount counties and a Civil Society Organisation have called on Mano Palm Oil Industry (MPOI) to ensure that out growers programs are implemented.

The out grower was part of Sime Darby Plantation program, but did not execute due to many technical as well as regulatory reasons.

The citizens believe that is one of the best ways their lives will be improved.

“We as citizens here, want for the new company to think about the out growers programs for the communities to benefit. For us in the Civil society community, we want to seek the benefit of the citizens and communities,” Boima Sando, head of Bomi Civil Society Organisation told the visiting the outgoing SPL manager, Ali Kamal and the incoming CEO of Mano Palm Oil Industry (MPOI), Mr. Asaad Fidel

Sando and his organisation have been very critical of the operations of SDPL over the past time. However, at some events, they had to disagree to later settle.

“We believe the best way for sustainable growth and development here today is is through the out growers scheme. So, we are want for the new company to do that. This will help the communities to be empowered in a better way,” he said.

Out grower programs basically enable small to medium size land holders to produce at commercial level to supply crops to a guaranteed market. Such market, will be the MPOI, which took over from SDPL. Moreover, it links networks of small holder farmers with both local and international buyers.

Another citizen from Cape Mount , madam Cecelia said, “for us women, we want to tell the new company to try to come out with the program.”

With out growers, farmers are guaranteed of their products to be purchased.

“They will be financially strong. So, we are calling on the you and all relevant stake holders to ensure that this is carried out.”

Earlier on in the same day, citizens of Golode praised SDPL for their level of work carried out in their district. They called on the MPOI to emulate the good examples of SDPL.

“Even though there were some times when we used harsh words at one another, the spirit of one family still remains,” Gorblah Clan, Chief Sakamud Samukai remarked.

Chief Samukai who served as representative for the people of Gorblah Clan said, “we will miss Sime Darby very much. We have built a good relationship with. Look, the GM, here, AliKamal, when we call on him anytime, he is prepared to listen to us. Now, he is leaving, we will miss him and the company,” he said.

Sando added that, the communities need to show something from their traditional land and as such, it was important for any company coming in to make sure that these things are effected.

Chief Samukai added, “we take Sime Darby as part of us here. We have been living with them for many years. Sometime, we can disagree to agree on some matters. When is over, we come back stronger with the friendship.”

“We will protect the new company. We are proud to be receiving new company,” he said.

The outgoing SDPL manager, Mr. Ali Kamal Hassan thanked Sando for his work and assured them of continued working relationship with MPOI.

Mr. Fidel told Sando that he was prepared to work with all Civil Society organisation in the best interest of the communities, the company and employees.

He said, there was no room for lady person and called on everyone to be ready to work so that they will put money in their pockets. TNR