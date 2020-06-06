3,000 ‘CDecians’ To Write UL Entrance

-Chairman Morlu Discloses; Declares June As Month For All Militants To Be Celebrated

By Reuben Sei Waylaun

As part of efforts in building the capacity of Cdicians; especially ‘militants,’ the chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has announced that the party will register 3,000 ‘militants’ for the next University of Liberia entrance exam.

Addressing a major press conference Friday June 5, 2020, Mulbah Morlu said it is the duty of the party to empower those he calls militants that have sacrificed and continue of sacrifice for the success of the party.

“We need to ensure the viability of our partisans [militants]. Beneficiaries will be selected from the electoral districts across the country,” Chairman Morlu said.

Chairman Morlu said beneficiaries will be allowed to select their own courses they love.

According to him, this will prepare them for the opportunities ahead.

Meanwhile, Chairman Morlu has announced that the month of June 2020 will be a month to celebrate those he calls militants of the party.

“We need to celebrate the militants, they are on social media defending the party. We as officials cannot be everywhere, but they are there defending the party,” he said.

At the same time, Morlu has disclosed that the CDC as part of measure to make the militants happy will shortly launch what he calls ‘Militant Trust Fund’.

According to him, the Trust Fund will enable the party to address the problems facing the militants of the party.

He said this fund will empower militants from the 73 electoral districts of the country, adding the initiative is a vision of President George Manneh Weah.

“If the militants are not empowered, the party will not maximize its potentials. The party remains supreme and this is the mandate for June,” he added.

Speaking further, the chairman rallied other officials of the party who can afford to see the need in helping their militants of the party.

“If you can afford as partisans please provide for the militants. Give them gifts. Do what you can do to put smiles on the faces of the militants. Celebrate the militants,” he appeals.’

He further said “Let’s prioritize the militants because they are our political jurisdiction. They are important component of our struggles.”

“We know you are supporting the agenda of the party. We are proud of you all especially our militants. Don’t get tire, we will transform this country,” Morlu said.