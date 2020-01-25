 Press "Enter" to skip to content

7 magazines that spend well for individual essays

By Reporter on January 25, 2020

7 magazines that spend well for individual essays

Despite some individuals stating that the individual essay boom is over, I’m seeing little proof to claim that readers’ appetites for candid, revealing and thought-provoking very first individual pieces are sated. For freelance article writers, the main advantage of composing an individual essay is you are drawing all on your own experience, generally there is almost no dependence on outside research or situation studies. Numerous authors additionally state that writing out their very own experience and sharing it with other people feels validating, affirming and healing.

Before we became a complete time freelancer, we wrote a couple of very first individual articles, but we don’t tend to achieve that sort of writing plenty any longer.

You’ll find so many articles on how to offer personal essays into the chronilogical age of over-sharing and exactly how to create compelling first individual pieces for major magazines, and if you should be ready to open and share your very own experience, I think you ought to be help me write my paper compensated well because of it.

It may be difficult to find magazines that accept freelance submissions, allow alone find magazines that spend well for the writing. But there are lots of on the internet and print magazines to locate authors.

Therefore you want to share, where can you pitch it if you have a personal story?

7 magazines that spend well for personal essays

As they pay up to $3,000 for personal essays up to 2000 words if you’re a writer who has had a book published, it’s definitely worth pitching to Allure (a magazine predominantly for women about beauty.

For those of you mere mortals in our midst that haven’t written a guide, the price for individual essays appears to be similar to $250 – $500.

Glamour is yet another magazine that is women’s heavily centers on beauty, fashion and activity tales. Personal essays posted by Glamour are reported to fetch around $2/word.

3. The Guardian

You must love an editor whom puts exactly exactly exactly what she desires from authors available to you and Jessica Reed through the Guardian definitely provides. For beautifully written personal essays, The Guardian apparently pays 60c/word.

4. Marie Claire

Then a personal essay directed to Marie Claire might be just the ticket if you’ve got something compelling, insightful, intimate, funny, relatable or awkward to say about your love or sex life. Writers report that Marie Claire will pay $2/word.

Have you been recognizing a layout right here? Women’s mags love individual essays. If you would like compose very first hand experience about physical fitness, meals, wellness or tradition, it is well worth pitching to PERSONAL mag, whom have a tendency to spend at the very least $1/word.

A site that is dynamic globe affairs, pop music tradition, technology, company, politics and much more, Vox spend around $500 for individual essays. What’s better still is the clear pitching instructions with their First Person section.

7. News.com.au

You can pitch towards the life style straight regarding the Australian site news.com.au if you think just like a sharing a proper life tale like this 1. Article writers are apparently compensated around $500 for a post.

The principles for pitching your own essay are much exactly like once you query an editor for just about any other sort of writing project – you may need a good hook and writing style that is engaging.

The article writers i am aware whom create individual essays like it. They please feel free and generally are definitely delighted when visitors answer their articles with “me too!” Afterall, is not the true point of composing to attain and relate solely to other people? Personal essays have a tendency to do this in a really special method.

Can you write individual essays? Have actually you discovered other well-paying areas?

Published in Politics

Reporter

Reporter

About US: The New Republic Newspaper is an independent newspaper established in 2009 by a Liberian journalist, Alphonso Toweh with many years of experience for the key purpose of reporting a balanced coverage of events as well as promoting Liberia’s image locally and internationally. Toweh has been working for Reuters News Agency as its correspondent since 1998 to present. In addition to that, he has served as correspondents for the following magazines: West Africa New African, Africa Week and African Observer. More to that, he worked for Radio Deutche Welle radio in Germany, Radio Netherlands and contributed to CNN, BBC News hour, BBC TV as well as Africa Confidential and Sunday Times in London. The paper has no political affiliation nor ethic lineage. The focus and primary commitment is to ensure the sovereignty of Liberia and unity for Africa. It seeks to foster human rights and freedom of the press. The New Republic is a liberal paper dedicated to upholding the tenets of democracy. It believes that state can not only create the political, social, economic and cultural spirit, but also to ensure that all human beings, irrespective of any affiliation is able to achieve its highest human potentials. The paper strives for free speech and equal opportunity for all. Importantly, it believes that the nation must intervene judiciously in the economic life, in order to minimise the adverse effects of free enterprise and ensure that less privileged people have reasonable and fair access to the basic necessities of life. By this, it would help reduce some level of threat. New Republic brings huge commitment to its readers and offers the nation the type of media that will advocate for the people and nudge our nation on the path of development and social re-engineering

More from PoliticsMore posts in Politics »

Comments are closed.