7 magazines that spend well for individual essays

Despite some individuals stating that the individual essay boom is over, I’m seeing little proof to claim that readers’ appetites for candid, revealing and thought-provoking very first individual pieces are sated. For freelance article writers, the main advantage of composing an individual essay is you are drawing all on your own experience, generally there is almost no dependence on outside research or situation studies. Numerous authors additionally state that writing out their very own experience and sharing it with other people feels validating, affirming and healing.

Before we became a complete time freelancer, we wrote a couple of very first individual articles, but we don’t tend to achieve that sort of writing plenty any longer.

You’ll find so many articles on how to offer personal essays into the chronilogical age of over-sharing and exactly how to create compelling first individual pieces for major magazines, and if you should be ready to open and share your very own experience, I think you ought to be help me write my paper compensated well because of it.

It may be difficult to find magazines that accept freelance submissions, allow alone find magazines that spend well for the writing. But there are lots of on the internet and print magazines to locate authors.

Therefore you want to share, where can you pitch it if you have a personal story?

As they pay up to $3,000 for personal essays up to 2000 words if you’re a writer who has had a book published, it’s definitely worth pitching to Allure (a magazine predominantly for women about beauty.

For those of you mere mortals in our midst that haven’t written a guide, the price for individual essays appears to be similar to $250 – $500.

Glamour is yet another magazine that is women’s heavily centers on beauty, fashion and activity tales. Personal essays posted by Glamour are reported to fetch around $2/word.

3. The Guardian

You must love an editor whom puts exactly exactly exactly what she desires from authors available to you and Jessica Reed through the Guardian definitely provides. For beautifully written personal essays, The Guardian apparently pays 60c/word.

4. Marie Claire

Then a personal essay directed to Marie Claire might be just the ticket if you’ve got something compelling, insightful, intimate, funny, relatable or awkward to say about your love or sex life. Writers report that Marie Claire will pay $2/word.

Have you been recognizing a layout right here? Women’s mags love individual essays. If you would like compose very first hand experience about physical fitness, meals, wellness or tradition, it is well worth pitching to PERSONAL mag, whom have a tendency to spend at the very least $1/word.

A site that is dynamic globe affairs, pop music tradition, technology, company, politics and much more, Vox spend around $500 for individual essays. What’s better still is the clear pitching instructions with their First Person section.

7. News.com.au

You can pitch towards the life style straight regarding the Australian site news.com.au if you think just like a sharing a proper life tale like this 1. Article writers are apparently compensated around $500 for a post.

The principles for pitching your own essay are much exactly like once you query an editor for just about any other sort of writing project – you may need a good hook and writing style that is engaging.

The article writers i am aware whom create individual essays like it. They please feel free and generally are definitely delighted when visitors answer their articles with “me too!” Afterall, is not the true point of composing to attain and relate solely to other people? Personal essays have a tendency to do this in a really special method.

Can you write individual essays? Have actually you discovered other well-paying areas?