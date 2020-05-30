AFELL Bemoans Persistent SGBV, Attacks On Women

–Says It’s Troubling

Cllr. Vivian Neal, President of AFELL



The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) says that it is deeply troubled by persistent sexual and gender-based violence and attacks on women and girls especially during this COVID-19 crisis when everyone should be practicing social distancing. Sexual and gender-based violence at this time undermines the fight against COVID-19. AFELL’s attention is especially drawn to the reported case of the fourteen (14) year old girl who was violated by her step-father thereby committing statutory rape and who has now given birth. Other rape incidents include the cases of the teenagers from Slipway Community; Duala , Bushrod Island, New Kru Town who were all raped; the 13-year old girl from Bentol who was raped and died the following day. Also of concern is the case of the nine (9)-year old boy who was sodomized in Congo Town. Again, another woman was shot and killed by her husband in Bong County on suspicion of having an affair.AFELL condemns in the strongest terms acts of violence against women, girls and boys and calls upon the prosecuting arm of Government, the Ministry of Justice to do all within its power to bring the perpetrators of these evil deeds to justice as expeditiously as possible. These onslaughts mostly against women and girls must be stopped. These acts of savagery against women and girls also perpetuate gender inequality in the society.AFELL stands ready to collaborate with the Ministry of Justice in the prosecution of the alleged perpetrators.