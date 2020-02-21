AFL’s Top Brass Step In

-As Chief Of Staff, Others To Testify Against Former Boss Today

The Chief of Staff and other high ranking officials of the Arm Forces of Liberia (AFL) are expected to appear before Criminal Court “C” today to testify against their former boss Brownie Samukai in relations to an internal audit commissioned by the AFL.

General Prince C. Johnson,III, Deputy Chief of Staff of the AFL Gen. Geraldine George and the Director of Peacekeeping of the AFL, Captain Nathanial Waka were subpoenaed on Thursday February 20, 2020 to appear and bring the court up to speed regarding the internal audit which implicated Samukai and his two deputies to the stealing of AFL pension money.

The Government of Liberia is seeking the prosecution of the former executive of the Ministry of National Defense to include: former Defense Minister Brownie Samukai, Joseph Johnson, and the former Controller General of MOD over allegation of theft, misapplication of entrusted property, economic sabotage, and criminal conspiracy among other things.

Accordingly, Judge YamiGbeisay had mandated his Clerk to further serve a subpoena Duce Tecum on the management of ECOBANK Liberia to produce all relevant documents including bank statements, voucher etc of the AFL requirement and moral account from the date of establishment of said account up to November 3, 2013.

As per the Judge’s order, the management of ECOBANK Liberia is expected to appear on next Wednesday, February 26, 2020 with said documents.

The Court action to issue a subpoena Ad-Testificadum Duce Tecum on these AFL officials and ECOBANK Liberia management was predicated upon a request made to that court by government lawyers that aliened with testimonies provided in open court by prosecution first and second witnesses.

During the February 20, 2020 appearance, one of the counsels for prosecution begged the court through its Judge to issue subpoena Ad-Testificadum Duce Tecum on the management of Ecobank Liberia to produce the bank statements, requisition emanating from Ministry of National Defense A/C#1092922222019 Title: “AFL welfare and morale account” AC/#0013174717655601 covering the period July 2009 up to November 3, 2017 including the account opening or know your customer.

He further bewailed “And also request for the Ministry of National Defense regarding Tax Clearance or funds request of transferring of money to the Ministry of Defense’s account for AFL operations mentioned Supra.”

“Counsel also request your Honor to cause the Clerk of this Court to issue Subpoena Ad-Testificadum on Gen. Prince Johnson, Deputy Chief of Staff of the AFL Gen. Geraldine George and the Director of Peace Keeping of the AFL Capt. Nathanial Waka to appear and testify for and on behalf of the state regarding the AFL internal reconciliation investigation that was done by the AFL in respect of the pension account domiciled by ECOBANK.” TNR.