Afriland Bank Aids Senate Secretary In US$45m Scam?

By R. Joyclyn Wea: j.wea@newrepublicliberia.com

Afriland First Bank has ‘confessed’ to aiding Senate’s Secretary Nagbolor Singbeh in a US$45million scam evidenced by its criminal appearance bond filed before Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay of Criminal Court “B” on Capitol Hill.

The Bank‘s argument was contained in the bond filed challenging government’s contention of the bank’s criminal appearance bond in an ongoing US$5,062,419 economic sabotage case which also points to the fact that it is willing to restitute her portion of the money in question; noting that it was charged with criminal facilitation of a third degreed felony and not criminal conspiracy.

The bank further contended in her bond that it is a corporation and not an individual and as such; it can only be fined and order to restitute the amount held for US$102,000.00.

It is said in the indictment that US$102,000.00 of the US$5,062,149.10 went into the account number 020-121-980-103 opened at the bank in the name of MHM Eko-Liberia Inc.

The bank indicated that it will only restitute the US$102,000.00 that was transferred to the account and not US$5,062,149.10 noting “Government is in error to say that the bond calculation should be on the US$5,062,149.10.”

The government alleged in its indictment against the defendants that of the US$5,062,419, the amount of US$102,000.00 was allegedly transferred into a bogus account by two Czech Republic brothers, Pavel and Martin Miloschewsky through the Senate’s Secretary Singbeh for investment purposes, a transaction that did not materialize since the money was allegedly mismanaged.

And because of that Central Government through it prosecution arm (MOJ) is now holding the bank and others inclusive of Senate’s Secretary Singbeh responsible in order to have them restitute the money.

The Government also set the bank’s criminal appearance bond to the US$5,062,419.10 that is at the center of the accusation, of which the bank is challenging it legality.

Afriland legal reliance is that by law crimes are not transferrable and one cannot be made to answer for another act. TNR.