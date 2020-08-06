Agriculture Investment Advocacy in G/Bassa County Champions By: Lawrence T. Hoff

The sustainable Development approach preached by President Weah during His State of the Nation Address has begun resonating as Grand Bassa Legislative Caucus Chair, Rep. Thomas Alexander Goshua calls for a robust focus of farming across the County.

Rep. Goshua message was captured in his opening statement at the August 1 Extraordinary Development County sitting held in Buchanan where citizens resolved to prioritize incomplete and undone projects.

The Electoral District five Lawmaker reminded the delegates that Agriculture is the pathway to sustainability, growth and Development; adding that when focused on investing in the soil, the county stands a benefiting chance.

“During the past December 7, 2018 County Sitting, I stressed Agriculture; what will it take us as Grand Bassa County to allocate Land from each of the nine Administrative Districts to jump start farming”, the Lawmaker said.

He further pleaded with Commissioners and District Superintendent along with their citizens to avail not less than 500 acres of land to ensure that they become the second county in Liberia to take the lead by investing its County Development Fund in farming for vibrant and reliable Agriculture activities.

“If what I am saying doesn’t make sense, then reflect on the short experience of the COVID-19 in our Nation when importation of major food was never possible from China, America and Europe; Rep. Goshua referenced.

The Bassa legislator’s advocacy brings to reality the justification of President Weah’ pronouncement during his second State of the Nation Address to steer the Nation’ Affairs on a parallel path; agriculture and road connectivity.

Outlining the benefits of the endeavor, the Legislative Caucus Chairman highlighted a US$47m School Feeding program in Liberia; a process that will require the supplies of locally produced food items instead of imported food as was in the past.

It was also mentioned by the Lawmaker that embarking on such journey will help farmers accrue huge profit and increase their zest to grow more Food.

The recommendation for Land allocation was considered by the delegates, but discussion surrounding specific location and structural plan for the actualization of such task is ongoing in the Districts. TNR