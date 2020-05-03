Amb. Kemayah Congratulates New Republic Staff On World Press Freedom

Amb. Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah



Liberia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah has congratulated the management and staff of The New Republic newspaper on World Press Freedom Day.

In a congratulatory message, Ambassador Kemayah said “Heartfelt Congratulations, Blessed & Safety Wishes to you & the entire Leadership & Staff & Reporters of the New Republic Newspaper & all Liberian & other Journalists in general on this World Press Freedom Day.”

The Liberian envoy further said “Thanks for the service of you & your entire Team to Liberia & the Liberian People; yea Africa & the World.”

In response, the Publisher of The New Republic newspaper, Mr. G. Alphonso Toweh thanked Ambassador Kemayah for the congratulatory message and said it strengthens their quest to work more.

“We are grateful for recognizing us on this day. We will continue to work professionally and maintaining the peace of our beloved country and Africa at large,” Mr. Toweh said.