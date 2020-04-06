Big Fiasco

-Reflection Of Fraud In Glove With Disgrace On The Altar Of Intimacy; As President Withdraws Nominees’ Letters

The unraveling sad tale of fraud mating disgrace on the altar of intimacy took center stage when River Gee’s Senator Commany B. Wesseh decried the controversial confirmation to the position of Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC), of embattled Ndubusi Nwabudike’s deceit that made him to reportedly bulldoze the three branches of the Liberian Government.

The controversy which sparked out at the confirmation hearing of Mr. Nwabudike by the senate despite being embroiled with questionable naturalization status made Senator Wesseh to wonder over the alleged high level of deceit by an individual to penetrate the rank and file of the government riding on quizzical documentation.

Following the constant postponement for several days of President George M. Weah’s nominee to the position of NEC’s Chairman amidst massive public outcry for the rejection of the nominee based on startling revelation attending embattled Nwabudike’s naturalization status which sharply contradicts the naturalization law of Liberia the entire exercise, grimly punctuated by an alleged perjury; although while the verdict from the Liberian Senate is pending the very exercise with embattled Nwabudike has been purportedly stigmatized with fraud , mistrust and misguided information put forth.

Moreover, in the wake of widely toned hullabaloo in the public which finally led to the President withdrawing his letter of nomination of embattled and controversial Nwabudike as Chairman of NEC, pundits hailed the withdrawal promptly and made it clear to the President that he was elected to serve the people and not what pleases him exclusively to the displeasure of the people, adding that now he (President) will know that public sentiment has a greater impact on the rule of law.

Considering his (Nwabudike’s) cruising in the political sphere of the country, and while he was only acting head and not confirmed as Governance Commissioner, with additional mounting and massive pressure unleashed to establish how the rejected NEC’s nominated Chairman became a fully-blown member of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA); the ill-fate of the rejected nominee exposes the weakness in the due diligence process of the Executive in appointing people to serve after confirmation of the senate has become a culture of nightmare of big fiasco, pundits also intoned.

Amidst the hue and cry of many appointments made by the President which have resulted into questionable reservations, the case of the rejected and embattled Nwabudike as NEC’s Chairman also critically questioned a statement made by the President in his inaugural address that usefulness of his leadership will not be determined by the eloquence of his speeches, but by the decisions he will make to enhance growth, development and credibility.

Earlier, Journalist John Kollie on a local radio station called on President George M. Weah to withdraw his nominee to quiet down the enormous dissatisfaction expressed regarding the controversial uneasiness in the city.

Meanwhile, viewing the perception harbored by a Liberian in the diaspora concerning the vested politically attached interest reportedly cherished as agenda by President Weah, Mr. Samuel P. Jackson cautions the Chief Executive the “you (Weah) try to manipulate or steal the elections you will not stay one day more than you believe and I assure you that.”

Nwabudike’s Woes Deepened; LIS Not Getting His Documents:

Meanwhile, it appears from all indications that the information provided by Ndubuisi Nwabudike at the Liberian Senate over his naturalization is far from the truth as the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) says there is no record to that effect.

Nwabudike informed the Liberian Senate on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 that he got naturalized in 1982 at age of 17years; even though the naturalization law of Liberia requires one to obtain the age twenty-one before applying for naturalization status.

The Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) allegedly informed the Supreme Court of Liberia that there is no document or record in their system regarding the authenticity of Nwabudike naturalization as Liberian citizen.

The LIS comment is predicated upon a petition filed with the Supreme Court by Cllr. Finley Karnga pleading with the Honorable Court to probe into facts and circumstances relative to Nwabudike alleged naturalization saga.

The counselor second petition amongst other things pleaded with the High Court to investigate from 1982 to 1983 to establish whether the recent NEC Chairman designate actually got naturalize as Liberian citizen as claimed.

Predicated upon this, the court allegedly communicated with the Liberia Immigration Service to establish whether Cllr. Ndubuisi Nwabudike did apply for naturalization status during the period of 1982 to 1985.

According to Cllr. Karnga, the LIS said their search found nothing regarding the Nwabudike applying for naturalization standard.

Though Cllr. Karnga prays the Supreme Court to investigate the naturalization saga from 1982 to 1983, the high court deems it necessary for the LIS to begin its investigation from 1982-1985 since Cllr. Nwabudike was a minor at the time of obtaining his naturalization status and might have forgotten as to the exact year of obtaining said citizenship.

Ndubuisi Nwabudike was among several others individual recently appointed by President George Weah to serve as Chairman of the National Elections Commission, the body responsible to conduct elections in the Republic.

Nwabudike’s nomination sparks out serious controversy and criticism from political parties, civil society groupings, the LNBA of which he is believed to be part and the general public as well questioning his nationality to heads such reputable and credible institution as the NEC.

President Weah however withdraws his nomination on late Thursday evening April 2, 2020.