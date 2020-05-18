Blama Should Forget about EPA Job …Some CDCians say

MONROVIA May 18-Some members of the ruling party, the Congress for Democratic Change-CDC, have told this paper that they see the desperate attitude of the former EPA boss, Nathaniel Blama to return to his post shows that he maybe after something sinister.

They think that it makes many people to think that there is something lucrative at EPA which he is struggling to go back.

“I am a strong CDCian and have been with this party for over ten years. We think he has served for three years and is about time for him to move on to another level. Is that the only place he was destined to serve?” Alexander T. Wesseh, said in a random interim with this paper at the party’s headquarter on Saturday.

He added, “he should be appreciative of us. He is from LINU party and president Weah accommodated him. This shows it is a government of inclusion. They included him already. Let others who are competent too go there to work. Why is he here on social media, on the radio, in newspaper talking? Sometimes, his party people will talk. It tells you he is after something if he goes back there.”

“For me, I will tell president Weah, not to send him there. Let someone different be sent there. We get plenty CDCians here who are not working.”

Another person, Daniel Tokpa, who claimed to know Mr. Blama said, “if you see someone acting like this, it tells you there is something he wants to do which he is moving like that. Once he gets there, who knows, he can do many things. I know him. I am not saying he will go to steal. He is a decent man. But some people will say, he wants to go rig. I think let him forget about going back there. If you know you are competent, there are other areas you can go into and work.”

“He should blame himself. That too much talking made it like that. You talk so, this one talk here, that one talk over there. But if he had kept quite at that time, all these were not going to happen. But when the president, talked, he talked too,” he added

CDC Chairman

“For me, I think he is doing more harm to himself than good. He Blama needs to keep quiet and sit down. But after few weeks, he will be on radio, on social media or his party will issue statement. This is not the way to call attention. The more his party people talk, the more things will get worse for him. If I were him or his people, they should shut up. But the way they doing it now, it will make people to think that something special is to that EPA that is why he wants to go back there, ” Mathew Zondoee said.

It can be recalled he, Mr. Blama told this paper that he was not involved into any corrupt practice at the entity. He has clean records. Also, he has moved the entity to a much better level.

However, few weeks ago, what was seen as a syndicate was uncovered at the entity that led to the suspension and reassignment of some officials.

Those officials failed to account for immediate payments made by some entities. Following investigation by the entity internal audit team, it was established that they misapplied the funds earlier. It is unknown whether they resuscitated the amount.

When the Chairman of the CDC Mr. Morlubah Morlu was called for comment on the EPA former boss position in the party, there was no comment.

Blama was suspend by president Weah after he violated health protocols at the Roberts International Airport when he arrived from oversea visit. He was the first who brought the COVID -19 to Liberia.

According to health authorities at the time, he decided to go home to subject himself to self-quarantine. But following tension, he was later taken for treatment. Later, his domestic worker contracted the virus.

Blama rejected the statement that he violated health protocols. This was followed by a Facebook post by the communication department in complete defiance of President George Weah’s suspension. This made the press Secretary office at the presidency to react to the comments from EPA at the time. TNR