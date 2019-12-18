 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Bomi Citizens Honor Sime Darby

By Reporter on December 18, 2019

Citizens of Golodee Lasana Town in Bomi County Tuesday honored the outgoing General Manager of Sime Darby Plantation Liberia for what they called ‘countless services’ to the  town and the county.

Sime Darby has been operating in Liberia since 2009 following a 63-year concession agreement they signed with the Liberian Government for the planting of 220 hectares of land with palm oil. But since then, the company has only planted 10,000 hectares of palm, but continue to provide other  services and at the same time incurring other expenses.

However, with the situation at hand, the company transferred all of its responsibilities through marketing agreement with the Mano Palm Oil Industry. This means Sime Darby Plantation Liberia has no control over the farm again.

Based on this, the citizens of Golodee Lasana Town decided to honor the company through its General Manager, Ali Kamal as their way of appreciating the contributions of the company to their town.

They lavished praises on Sime Darby Plantation Liberia and gowned the General Manager with a designed African cloth with a hat to the General Manager.

Mr. Ali Kamal was gowned along with the Chief Executive Officer of Mano Palm Oil Industries (MPOI), Assad R. Fadel.

Speaking at the program, one of the contractors of Sime Darby Plantation Liberia in the town, Abdullai Navoe said they are frustrated that Sime Darby is leaving  Liberia.

“We are grateful because some of our citizens have been working with the company. Our children are going to the company’s school, although some of us not working with them. The company built us handpumps and repaired some existing ones. Besides, the company has been providing medical service for us,” Navoe said.

Navoe added that 71 of the citizens are serving as securit officers for the company and they have been doing well helping to guard the company’s Plantation from thieves.

Also speaking, the clan chief of Gorblah Clan, Chief Sakamud Samukai said they will continue to serve as security for the new company that is coming as they have done to Sime Darby in the past.

Chief Samukai said they are very sad that Sime Darby is leaving  Liberia, but said they are ready to work with the new company, Mano Palm Oil Industries (MPOI).

Mr. Ali Kamal(L) Mr. Assad(M) and Mr. Wolo of MANO (r) at the program on December 17, in Bomi county

“We will protect the new company. We are proud to be receiving new company,” Chief Samukai said.

In response, the outgoing General Manager of Sime Darby Plantation  Liberia, Ali Kamal Hassan  said the company is handling responsibilities to MPOI and nothing will change and as such, the citizens shouldn’t panic.

“I feel at home here. The clan has been very supportive and very unique to our investments. This is uniqueness of the clan. I pray that the relationship will continue with MPOI. We have to remember that concession leaders come and go and it’s normal. Everything is temporary and we need to embrace new people,” Kamal said.

He  called on the citizens to work continuously with the new company and keep the legacy of the company.

“The partner will continue this legacy of SDPL and will accelerate and so, let’s hold together to continue the legacy and support the new  company,” Kamal added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of MPOI, Asaad R. Fadel said they cannot move forward without the legacy of Sime Darby and the brilliance of  General Manager Ali Kamal.

“We love Liberia and Golodee Lasana Town is a mother of success. We are one big family. We will work with you.  Don’t worry and we are here to make everyone feels happy and we need to trust each  other. Monies come and go, but good deeds will remain,” CEO Fadel said. TNR

 

