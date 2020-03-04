Boston Mayor Wants Gambling Regulator Out of Licensing Process

ï»¿

Boston may have refused plans to host a casino, but town officials still want host community status for nearby proposals. (Image: Gretchen Ertl, New York Times)

To say that Boston has had a complicated relationship with Massachusetts’ gaming regulators during the state’s casino licensing procedure is putting it really lightly. From originally hoping to obtain a casino into the city to standing by the community that voted against such a plan, the town was on both edges of this issue, always trying to get the most effective outcome for Boston even in the event they won’t be hosting a resort themselves.

Perhaps that is why Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has made statements that are strong about the pinnacle associated with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. In accordance with lawyers working on behalf of Walsh’s administration, payment chair Steve Crosby has made ‘prejudicial’ statements that put into question his objectivity in Boston’s bid to be considered a host community for casinos in nearby locations.

Host Community Status Would Grant Veto Power

That host community status is something that Boston is hoping to obtain for casino plans in both Everett where Wynn Resorts is hoping to gain a license as well as in Revere, where a Mohegan Sun casino plan at Suffolk Downs was revitalized after being rejected by East Boston. The proposed casinos would be built entirely outside of the city, but very close to Boston’s borders in both cases.

If Boston could actually achieve host community status in either of those cases, the neighborhoods nearby the casinos could have the right to vote on whether these casinos could possibly be built basically giving them veto power over the plans. That will apply to East Boston for the Revere casino, because well as Charlestown for the Everett proposal.

The Walsh administration criticized Crosby, saying that he was biased and had already been critical of the request for host community status ahead of a planned May 1 hearing in which the state gambling commission will rule on the issue in a letter submitted to the commission.

Mayor Walsh also objected to the hearing itself, saying that the format gives the city really chance that is little make its situation.

‘It eliminates the town’s chance to call witnesses, to cross-examine witnesses and also to create an appropriate evidentiary record that is topic to appropriate review,’ the letter said. ‘In sum, the proposed procedure represents a thinly veiled try to ‘stack the deck’ against the town.’

Commission Stands Firm

But while the expressed words of the Walsh management could have been harsh, they didn’t provoke much of the response from their state Gaming Commission.

‘The payment’s part isn’t to participate in or be distracted by the politicizing of certain aspects of the process,’ said spokesperson Elaine Driscoll. ‘The commission has usually been presented with complex matters of legislation requiring fair and decision-making that is judicious the five appointed commissioners,’ she added. ‘This matter is no various.’

Boston is not the only city that has submitted information about the battle over the Greater Boston casino license. Both Mohegan Sun ( which would operate a Suffolk Downs casino) and Wynn have submitted briefs arguing against Boston’s community status. Revere Mayor Daniel Rizzo in addition has said that his city should be considered the only host community for a Suffolk Downs resort.

On top of that, all parties agree that Boston should have ‘surrounding community’ status. That would entitle the city with a revenues as well as other concessions, but wouldn’t give it time to outright veto the projects.