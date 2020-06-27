Breaking News: Five Persons Reportedly Dead In Monrovia Following Heavy Rain

NEWS REPORTER 1 day ago

Atleast five persons are reportedly dead following a heavy downpour of rain on June 25, 2020 in Monrovia, Liberia.

The heavy rain caused a very huge fence on 18th street opposite the Planned Parenthood Association office in Sinkor beachside to collapse on buildings reportedly killing five persons including a baby.

The fence is said to be owned by Bomi County District one Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe, but said he is no longer the owner of the structure.

Details pending:

See more photos from the disaster:

Similar News

The New Republic

  • Email
  • Address
    New Ministerial Complex
    Oldest Congotown
    Montserrado County
    Liberia, West Africa

The New Republic