Breaking News: Five Persons Reportedly Dead In Monrovia Following Heavy Rain

Atleast five persons are reportedly dead following a heavy downpour of rain on June 25, 2020 in Monrovia, Liberia.

The heavy rain caused a very huge fence on 18th street opposite the Planned Parenthood Association office in Sinkor beachside to collapse on buildings reportedly killing five persons including a baby.

The fence is said to be owned by Bomi County District one Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe, but said he is no longer the owner of the structure.

