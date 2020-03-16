 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Breaking News: Liberia Confirms First Case of Coronavirus

By Reporter on March 16, 2020

Liberia health authorities have informed President George M. Weah that the country has recorded its first case of the Coronavirus disease, otherwise known as COVID -19.

The patient is Nathaniel Blama, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, who returned home Friday, March 13, 2020 following a visit to Switzerland.

In a release signed by Information Minister, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, the Liberian leader will be addressing the nation at 10 am today (March 16) to announce important new measures that the government will be putting in place to curtail further transmission.

The government urges all to remain calm as health officials continue to trace all those the infected person came in contact with, as well as quarantine them for the incubation period of the virus.

Published in Health

Reporter

Reporter

About US: The New Republic Newspaper is an independent newspaper established in 2009 by a Liberian journalist, Alphonso Toweh with many years of experience for the key purpose of reporting a balanced coverage of events as well as promoting Liberia’s image locally and internationally. Toweh has been working for Reuters News Agency as its correspondent since 1998 to present. In addition to that, he has served as correspondents for the following magazines: West Africa New African, Africa Week and African Observer. More to that, he worked for Radio Deutche Welle radio in Germany, Radio Netherlands and contributed to CNN, BBC News hour, BBC TV as well as Africa Confidential and Sunday Times in London. The paper has no political affiliation nor ethic lineage. The focus and primary commitment is to ensure the sovereignty of Liberia and unity for Africa. It seeks to foster human rights and freedom of the press. The New Republic is a liberal paper dedicated to upholding the tenets of democracy. It believes that state can not only create the political, social, economic and cultural spirit, but also to ensure that all human beings, irrespective of any affiliation is able to achieve its highest human potentials. The paper strives for free speech and equal opportunity for all. Importantly, it believes that the nation must intervene judiciously in the economic life, in order to minimise the adverse effects of free enterprise and ensure that less privileged people have reasonable and fair access to the basic necessities of life. By this, it would help reduce some level of threat. New Republic brings huge commitment to its readers and offers the nation the type of media that will advocate for the people and nudge our nation on the path of development and social re-engineering

More from HealthMore posts in Health »

Comments are closed.