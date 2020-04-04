BREAKING NEWS: Liberia Confirms New COVID-19 Case Bringing The Total Case To 7

Liberia has recorded the seventh case of the coronavirus.The seventh confirmed case of Covid-19 is the first non-Liberian to be tested positive of the virus in Liberia.

He is currently taking treatment at the 14thMilitary Hospital in Margibi County, where all confirmed cases are taking treatment.

The disclosure was made to ELBC Friday, April 3, 2020 by Information Minister, Eugene Nagbe.

Minister Nagbe said “The victim, who had not left Liberia since December last year, may have contracted the virus in the Country.”

Minister Nagbe said: “Health Authorities have dispatched contact tracers to trace his contacts and subsequently place them under observation.”

According to him, Health Authorities are also investigating to verify whether the new contracted patient the virus during his interaction with a team of expatriates from Sweden last month.

Meanwhile, Health Authorities have conducted the second test on the first three confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

According to Minister Nagbe, the tests have proven negative.

On Tuesday, March 31, the first set of tests conducted also came negative.

But Information Minister, Eugene Nagbe, said they will not be discharged immediately.

Minister Nagbe said “Due to the complexity of the coronavirus, Health Authorities have been advised to monitor their condition for some time.”

He said they will be isolated at an isolation center.

Meanwhile, Minister Nagbe is urging the public to take advantage of the testing center at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex when feeling sick and symptomatic of the virus.

Minister Nagbe said while Government is supportive to the fight against the virus, Liberians must follow all the health protocols to break the chain of transmission. Source: ELBC Online