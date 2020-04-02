BREAKING NEWS: Six Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 In Liberia

Health authorities in Liberia have disclosed that three additional positive cases of the COVID-19 have been discovered in Liberia putting the total number of affected individuals of the virus in Liberia to six.

Appearing on state radio, ELBC Radio, Liberia’s Minister, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, the Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Dr. Mosoka P. Fallah and Information Minister, Lenn Eugene Nagbe to give an update, called on Liberians to take the issue of the virus seriously.

Minister Jallah also disclosed that a lady who was recently discovered in Grand Gedeh County as one of the suspected individual has been confirmed negative after going through series of test performed by the NPHIL.

Dr. Fallah speaking further disclosed that Liberia has enough testing material provided by Africa Center for Disease Control, China and others.

In a related development, the Ministry of Education has extended the closure of all schools in the republic until further notice.