-PYJ Challenges Accusers

Senator Prince Yormie Johnson alias ‘PYJ’ of Nimba County has challenged those calling for his prosecution for allegedly committing heinous crimes and crimes against humanity to bring the evidence if they are serious.

The former rebel leader of the defunct Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia (INPFL) is on record of capturing and killing President Samuel Kanyon Doe in September 1990.

Senator Johnson who is now an evangelist of the gospel of Jesus Christ is recommended by the then Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in its final report for prosecution for his roles in the brutal Liberian civil war that claimed the lives of several persons and thousand worth of properties properties.

In its final report in 2009, the TRC recommended key actors of the war including Senator Johnson for prosecution at a tribunal for their roles in the war and also recommended others to be banned for holding public offices for thirty years.

The current Nimba County lawmaker is not the lone perpetrator of crimes against humanity, but becomes agitated whenever the issues of war crimes come out.

Although he has repeatedly bragged of his participation in the civil war, he said he took arms in defense of his kinsmen whom he said were suppressed and oppressed by the Samuel Doe’s regime and were heading for extermination.

Appearing on Okay FM Thursday June 18, 2020, the Nimba County lawmaker said he stands ready to face trial, if evidence against him can be proven in a court of competent jurisdiction.

However, the Senator said activists of war and economic crimes court need to seek medical doctor and check their heads.

The former head of the defunct INPFL maintains that there will be no court established in Liberia for warlords.

Based on the numerous questions from vocal talkshow host Julius Jeh, Senator Johnson prematurely ended the interview over his participation in the war.

Recently, the Nimba County Senator used invectives on a local journalist in the county for questioning him whether he was prepared to face the war and economic crimes court if it is established in Liberia.

He was heard in an interview conducted by journalist based in Nimba raining insults when he was again asked of his participation in the civil war.

He later apologized publicly for his ‘rudely’ behavior exhibited against journalists in Nimba, saying he was provoked.

“As a man of God, I was provoked and I insulted, but I am sorry.”

He said “I was tempted and to resist the temptation that is why I acted the way I did. Like I said to you, I admitted my wrong and I know that as a man of God I should be humble, but I was provoked by the reporter.”

According to him, he and other lawmakers visited Japan Tokyo in 2006 at a conference on the Rome statue, which established the war crimes court in The Hague.

If he has been taking things for granted his roles in the brutal Liberian civil war has remain a point of concern for all Liberians and foreign nationals.