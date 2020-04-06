Business Community Warns To Abide By The Health Protocols

By Mark Mengonfia

Following three deaths as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis in Liberia, a business executive Vivian Wisner has strongly warned her colleagues to fully implement the health protocols at all times.

“We interact with people daily especially our customers and clients and staying safe for more interactions is key,” she noted.

Madam Wisner speaking to our reporter said now that Liberia has announced three deaths, it is time for the doubting Thomas’ to desist from their doubts and abide by the preventive health measures.

Contrary to rumor that the government wants to make money from the crisis, the Liberian Business woman encouraged her people to stay safe and de-politicized the health crisis.

“Let’s work together as brothers and Sisters and families in general to ensure that the virus is taken out of Liberia,” she added.

She said the crisis is greatly affecting all sectors of the Country mainly the business community which helps contribute hugely to the Country’s envelop.

Madam Wisner at the same time called on the government to do more in the awareness component of the crisis to ensure that the ordinary people understand the messages and effect the COVID-19 crisis has on them and in their communities.

“In a move to implement the protocols, people come in two after the order at my office and are mandated to wash their hands for twenty seconds before entry,” she told our reporter.

Buttressing her statement was also a Businessman James S. Walker who urged the general population to respect the health protocols and be an ambassador of change for tomorrow.

He said the business sector plays a key role to the Country as such their operations

Mr. Walker said all Liberians and residents are under obligations to abide by the health protocols and measures as such he appealed to his colleagues to follow suit for the common good of the nation and its people.