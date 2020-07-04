CDC Expects 33,900 Delegates For Primaries

By Reuben Sei Waylaun

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) says 33,900 delegates are expected to participate in its pending nationwide primaries beginning July-15-30, 2020.

The Organizing Committee of the primaries headed by Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Tamba Koijee made the disclosure during its maiden media engagement at the headquarters of the party on Friday July 3, 2020.

According to the committee, each of the 17 electoral districts in Montserrado County will send 1500 delegates accumulating to 25,000.

Besides Montserrado, the rest of the other fourteen counties will send 150 delegates per electoral district. Nimba 1,350 delegates (nine districts), Lofa 750 delegates (5 districts), Bong 1,050 (seven districts), Bomi 450 (three districts), Gbarpolu 450 (three districts), Grand Cape Mount 450 (three districts), Grand Gedeh 450 (three districts), Grand Kru 300 (two districts), Margibi 750 (five districts), Grand Bassa 750 (five districts), Maryland 450 (Three districts), Sinoe 450 (three districts), RiverGee 450 (three districts), Rivercess 300 (two districts) respectively.

The organizing Committee in its guidelines read by Emmanuel Swen is calling on all aspirants to abide by all guidelines set by the National Elections Commission (NEC) as well as the National Code of Conduct.

It also says each of the aspirants will pay US$1,500.00 before participation into the process.

Speaking at the media engagement, the chairman of the committee, Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson Koijee assured partisans and Liberians that the process will be transparent and the party is well determined to bring out the best and suitable candidates following the primaries.

Mayor Koijee who is also the chairman of the National Youth League of the CDC said would be candidates will be people that suit what he calls the ‘standards of the CDC’

He also said those vying to contest on the ticket of the party should be members of the Congress for Democratic Change and the Coalition for Democratic Change.

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is the conglomeration of three political parties. They include the National Patriotic Party (NPP), Liberia’s People Democratic Party (LPDP) and the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

“The Primary Committee will produce the best for the senatorial elections. We will produce candidates that will be politically palatable. We been on this road, it is not strange to us. We will not let you down. If we made error before, you can be assure that men are here now. Our decision will not be made in high places, but will be made in the public,” Chairman Koijee said.

Meanwhile, the committee is calling on aspirants to begin sending in their applications.