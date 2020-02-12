CDC Reschedules National Retreat

-Sets March 7, 2020 As New Date

The governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has rescheduled its National Retreat from February 15, 2020 to March 7, 2020. The party has earlier planned February 15, 2020 to host its retreat at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

Speaking at a well attended press conference Wednesday February 12, 2020, the chairman of the party, Mulbah Morlu flanked by the chairman of the steering committee of the retreat, Montserrado County electoral district five Representative Thomas P. Fallah, Monrovia City Mayor and chairman of the Revolutionary National Youth League of the CDC, Jefferson Tamba Koijee and other members announced that the party cannot host such retreat in the midst of gasoline constraints facing the Liberian people who voted them into power.

“Despite our undoubted preparedness and energy, we as the most powerful political establishment of the ordinary people, must never forget the source of our strength and the fundamental essence of our existence,” he said.

The CDC’s chairman further added “as a party of hope and redemption for millions of Liberians, we cannot even countenance to thread the path of errant flaws, oftentimes dehumanizing our people.”

He said while they support the government’s efforts in alleviating the fuel shortage, the government must double up the efforts in ways that make the transaction of businesses and movement of the people easy.

“In solidarity with the people, the custodians of the Coalition for Democratic Change, the National Executive Committee, has rescheduled the National Retreat to take place on Saturday March 7, 2020 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium. As such, the party’s reconciliation roundtable will now take place on March 6, 2020 at the National Headquarters of the CDC in Congo Town,” Chairman Morlu said.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Revolutionary National Youth League of the CDC, Jefferson Koijee commended partisans of the CDC who came from the Diaspora to grace the retreat for their love shown the party.

He said “the party remains supreme in all we do as partisans. Our future is greater than our pasts. We are consistent; although we were bastardized, but we waited and never gave up.”

The Youth League’s chair also lauded members of the collaborating political parties for their loyalty to the coalition and urged them to keep holding together.

“There were naysayers that thought the coalition was not going to hold together. Today we are enjoying this harmonious relationship in the coalition; although all haven’t been rosy, but the party remains supreme,” Chairman Koijee added.