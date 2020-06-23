CDC Wants All 2020 Senatorial Seats

-Chairman Morlu Declares

By Reuben Sei Waylaun

The Chairman of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has disclosed that the party is well determined to win all 15 Senatorial seats in the December 2020 senatorial elections.

Addressing a press conference Monday at the party’s headquarters in Congo Town, Mulbah K. Morlu said the party will conduct primaries for all aspirants beginning July 15-30, 2020 across the country to ensure a peaceful democratic process.

According to him, the party doesn’t allocate seats to others outside of its democratic framework.

Morlu said to ensure the process is smooth, the entire country has been divided into six regions with the intention of having a process that will be free, peaceful and in adherence to the health protocols in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

He said only accredited delegates will have constitutional power to elect would be candidates at their various locations to ensure inclusive participations.

Morlu has meanwhile called on all aspirants to subject themselves to what he calls the democratic process, saying “no one is above the party.”

Regarding whether appointed officials of the government will be allowed to go through the primaries, Morlu said the organizing committee will come out with its guidelines taking into consideration the laws of Liberia.

Meanwhile, Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson Koijee has been named as the organizing committee chairman to conduct the impending primaries across the country.

However, it is not clear whether members of the National Patriotic Party will honor the decision by the governing CDC.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding that brought the tripartite political parties together, a sitting lawmaker on any of the party’s tickets who wants to re-contest should not go through primary except his or her party deems him or her surplus to requirement.