CDC Wants All Suspected Coronavirus Cases In Liberia Identified And Placed In Isolation

NEWS REPORTER 4 hours ago

The United States Center for Disease Control (CDC) wants Liberian Health Authorities to identify all suspected cases of coronavirus and take them into isolation for testing.

The US-CDC said by doing so, the current Covid-19 situation in the Country will be put under control.

According to ELBC online, the organization’s Country Director Desmond Williams said treatment must also be initiated for the confirmed cases.

Dr. Williams also recommended active contact tracing for all contacts from the confirmed cases and quarantine them for 14-days.

He called on health authorities to deploy a strategy that will encourage Community – Government’s participation to stop the importation of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Dr. Desmond Williams has pledged the support of the United States Center for Disease Control to defeat coronavirus in Liberia.

