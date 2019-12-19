CDC Youth League Honors Recent UL Graduates

The Revolutionary National Youth League of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Wednesday December 18, 2019 honored recent graduates of the University of Liberia (UL) who are Cedecians.

Photo Credit: Mohammed M. Bamba, Jr. of the CDC Youth League

The honorees were recently part of the Centennial Class of the university who hailed from the fifteen political subdivisions of the country.

The more than 100 honorees were certificated and sashed for braving the storms in achieving their academic goals.

Photo Credit: Mohammed M. Bamba, Jr. of the CDC Youth League

Addressing the honorees in an exuberant mood, the Chairman of the Revolutionary National Youth League of the CDC and current Mayor of the Monrovia City Corporation, Jefferson Tamba Koijee thanked and congratulated the graduates for their achievements and challenged them to go forward.

Chairman Koijee motivated them that they should see themselves as the chosen generation no matter what the situations.

“We want to recognize you for job well done. We need to recognize the efforts of people in this country and should be more than money,” he said.

Photo Credit: Mohammed M. Bamba, Jr. of the CDC Youth League

He challenged the honorees to go beyond what they achieved and contribute to the overall development of Liberia.

“After graduation what next? Don’t be seated in the community. We want to say thank you. We decided to engage you, but President George Weah will talk to you collectively,” he added.

Mayor Koijee further said “The President said you should be hopeful and promised to find a time to meet with you. Keep your hope alive.”

He encouraged others to follow the footsteps of their colleagues.

“If you can make it, somebody next door can make it. We are not selfish, but our responsibility will become a platform for people to attend,” he further added.