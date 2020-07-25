CDC’s Primary: Rep. Fallah Tops Mont. Districts#1, 2 With 1609 Votes

By R. Joyclyn Wea: j.wea@newrepublicliberia.com

As the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) primary moves into day two, Montserrado County electoral district five Representative Thomas Fallah continues to top his contenders in the race.

The Montserrado County electoral district five lawmaker Wednesday July 22, 2020 took the lead in the party’s primary for the senatorial seat in the county.

Out of the 715 delegates that turned out during the opening of the primary in electoral district one on July 22, 2020, Representative Fallah received 559 votes, Samuel Worzie 28 votes, Ishmael Sheriff 12 votes and invalid votes 116.

On Thursday July 23, 2020, Representative Fallah also received 1050 votes out of the 1334 votes cast. His rivals Ishmael Sheriff received 39 votes, dismissed Assistant Information Minister Samuel Worzie obtained 46 votes. The process also recorded 46 invalid votes.

This means the district five lawmaker has accumulated 1609 votes in the two districts ahead of his rivals Samuel Worzie 227 votes, and Ishmael Sheriff 51 votes, invalid votes 162 respectively.

The governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) commenced the primary for would be candidate on its ticket on Wednesday July 22, 2020 in Montserrado County Electoral district one, in Careysburg and will continue in the 17 electoral districts.

The three aspirants are currently battling to represent the CDC in Montserrado County in the impending December 8, 2020 senatorial elections.

The Chairman of the Primaries Organizing Committee, Mayor Jefferson Tamba Koijee has renewed his calls for ‘cedicians’ to hold together and work in the interest of the party.

According to Koijee, the mistake made in previous election that brought Senator Abraham Darius Dillon to the Liberian Senate shouldn’t be made. He thanked the delegates and said the interest of the party remains supreme.

Mayor Koijee assured partisans of a transparent and credible primaries across the country under his watch as chairperson of the primary.

Mayor Kojiee thanked those he calls ‘delegated and committed’ partisans for their commitment and sacrifices towards the process.

“We have embark on this process since Wednesday and we have assured you that each of our 17 districts will be greeted and we will afford our people the opportunity to participate, make no mistake; as we speak to you the various zones are conducting their respective processes as well.

We will be bringing to you from the 15 political subdivisions of our country our various processes where our people will be participating. Rep. Thomas P. Fallah is in the lead, but we cannot say to you whether he will win. Mind you now, we have 17 districts to deal with. We are dealing with 25,500 delegates. We say to you clearly that there are chances ahead of this process,” Mayor Kojie said.

For his part, Rep. Thomas Fallah has earlier said the battle in reclaiming Montserrado County is not easy and as such, it doesn’t require inexperienced individuals who hadn’t even won community chairmanship.

According to him, he is a battle tested guy who understands the political terrains in reclaiming the county.

“We need man with spines for this battle because it’s not for joke. CDC must win and I am the driving force,” Rep. Fallah said.

Also speaking, Samuel Worzie called on cedicians to avoid voting Rep. Thomas Fallah who he said is on the move for his retirement job.

Worzie said the party needs new breeds of leaders to lead it at the Liberian Legislature.

For Ishmael Sheriff, he said cedicians should know that he is best suited, well prepared to take the party to the senatorial elections and bring the needed victory envisioned.

According to them, what matters is for the party to reclaim Montserrado County from the opposition community.