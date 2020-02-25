CDC’s White Casket ?

-Evangelist PYJ’s Dream Reveals; However, He Says Knows Not The Meaning; But Is It A Sign Of Greater Thing To Come?

It is often stated that God reveals dreams so that whatever unfolding development can be known; also while dreams don’t always come true; indeed, some dreams are meant to show the vivid reality that should come to pass. Even though all people do dream, but beware of those who dream with their eyes opened.

The world has witnessed many dreams some from evangelists, kings, Pharaohs as well as common individuals. When King Nebuchadnezzar had the dream that critically affected him, though he did not know the interpretation nor the meaning, Daniel was brought in and told the King the meaning of such dream. When Pharaoh had his troubling dream without knowing the meaning, Joseph was brought in who interpreted it comprehensively providing the cause and effect.

Now, in times past, many Liberians have had dreams about prominent individuals and institutions in the society; some were clear to the point and whether such dreams ever saw the light of day is up to them; as other dreamers insisted on meeting directly with the high profile personalities involved or entities connected; as few kept their dreams to themselves.

At the juncture, in his regular Sunday Sermon, Evangelist Prince Y. Johnson on February 23, 2020 disclosed to his congregation that he had a dream and a white casket of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) was brought over to his house and while he wonders over such dream, yet he does not know the meaning nor the interpretation.

Evangelist Johnson informed his congregation to pray for the nation and its people and told the worshippers to always keep their prayers endless for the good and success of the country, but repeatedly insisted that he knows not what actually such dream means.

According to him, he is a member of the governing coalition, and he has been notonlysupporter and voted for same, but as godfather of the county, he has also ensured that his people gave the coalition the overwhelming votes which in collaboration with other counties, led to the massive defeat of the opponents of the coalition championed by President Weah.

However, pundits intoned that while God portrays dream about things most often He has already taken care of, and that dreams don’t always come true; one thing is certain and which is that there is no hiding from the Father of creation.

Meanwhile, Evangelist Johnson who is also Senator of Nimba County has cautioned those in leadership to stop chasing after money and settle down and do the people’s work entrusted with them.

Senator Johnson appealed to President George M. Weah to restore to the people of Nimba County their Mettalsteel money that is being held back or placed in escrow account so that they can have their economic dividend wherein do those things for their people and give them facelift.

Henotedthat those who consistently and persistently envy him can do nothing to him because he is a born again servant of the Lord and being committed and devoted to the work and service of the Great God, he sees nothing to fear.

He pointed out that those who hate him do so with deep jealousy until they do not even care to address him in keeping with his title which is SENATOR, something he merited from votes, and some of those could not even get a single vote inspite of 15 senators who went out to regain their elective positions, all failed to receive the blessings through votes of their own people rather only two made it back, and he is one of the two out of 15 senators that won the votes of his people.

He equally boasted as usual, that the people of Nimba County love him so much and he loves them too much, that is while he is the godfather for the county, adding that he organized the Ganta Declaration of political party leaders and spent several thousand dollars from his pocket to make the occasion worthy of its significance.

Senator Johnson said that despite being disrespected by some people in the society and refusing to address him with his official title, he is proud throughthe grace of God that he has given back immensely to the people of his county which will go a long way in safeguarding and securing a fruitful hope for generations now and the future regarding education-the fountain of genuine knowledge.