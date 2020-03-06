China Must Also Explain The WHY.

Amidst amazing stories, some deeply rooted in declared fake news, while others on propaganda stunts allegedly emanating from the quarters of politico-economic archrivals; coupled with the manner and velocity attending its spread, the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the proclaimed cradle of the Coronavirus must with all respect to global humanity, must explain the WHY to the pathetic and dreadful scourge now gradually and disdainfully ravaging many countries’ ability to swiftly cope while uncompromisingly deducting the numerical strength through human casualty.

As the Coronavirus’ speed of fatality escalates in South Korea, Iran and United States of America-just to pinpoint a few countries with shock and surprises across some borders; with peoples screaming in fear, it is incumbent upon PRC to do everything in its knowledge and power to inform the world why it kept incommunicado such disastrous information from the global village,since according to report, the crusading menace was noted in that country since December 2019.

Although from the onset, when the information began simmering out of China, with the method of quarantine being rigorously applied by that country; and as others worldwide kept insisting on the ferocity of the crusading danger; the World Health Organization (WHO) elected to drag its feet by falling short of classifying the plague a world health crisis, when in fact people on bended knees were wailing in loud lamentation in that direction; and now today, the massive fear unleashed is very troubling and gravely worrisome even to places it has not reached.

Most countries in solidarity (including our hearts in Liberia remain freshly loaded with the many great things done for us that saw us through with emphasis on our horrifying time of Ebola attack),are firmly standing with China in this devastating moment of sorrow-driven crunch based on PRC’s own foreign policy and enormous assistance to many countries;while also working much harder to ensure that they are not taken aback by a breezy surprise of the Coronavirus which has proven to be no respecter of borders, race, creed, gender, subsistence or sophisticated affluence societies; and as long as where and how this dreadful banecame about remains a misery, the whole world is in a long haul tragically.

We now hear about the closure of schools and universities in some countries; flights are banned from going to China-the global workshop, indeed an economic implication will be reflected; where as some major employers are instructing their workers to work at homes as the spread goes on and on, it is very saddened.

Why China…and why again…yes indeed, these are not normal times to travel to China until the WHY is explained for global consumption. But was it fair to have sailed on such uncharted water as a lone ranger?