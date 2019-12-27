 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Citizens Want Out grower programs

By Reporter on December 27, 2019

Several residents in Bomi and Grad Cape Mount counties and a Civil Society  Organisation have called on  Mano Palm Oil Industry (MPOI) to ensure that out growers programs are implemented.

The out grower  was part of Sime Darby Plantation program, but did not execute due to many technical  as well as  regulatory reasons.

The citizens believe that is  one of the best ways  their lives will be improved.

“We as citizens here, want for the new company to think about the out growers programs for the communities to benefit. For us in the Civil society community, we want to seek the benefit of the citizens and communities,” Boima Sando, head of Bomi Civil Society Organisation told the visiting  the outgoing SPL manager, Ali Kamal and the incoming CEO of Mano Palm Oil Industry (MPOI), Mr. Asaad Fidel

Sando and his organisation have been very  critical of the operations of SDPL over the past time. However, at some events, they had to disagree to later settle.

“We believe the best way for sustainable  growth and development  here today is is through the out growers scheme. So, we are want for  the new company to do that. This will help the communities to be  empowered in a better way,” he said.

Out grower programs  basically enable small to medium size land holders to produce  at commercial level to supply  crops to a guaranteed market.  Such market, will be the MPOI, which took over from SDPL. Moreover, it links networks of small holder farmers with both local and international buyers.

Another citizen from Cape Mount , madam Cecelia said, “for us women, we want to tell the new company to try to come out with the program.”

With out growers, farmers are guaranteed of their products to be purchased.

“They will be financially strong. So, we are calling on the you and all  relevant  stake holders to ensure that this is carried out.”

Earlier on in the  same day, citizens of Golode  praised SDPL for their level of work carried out in their district. They called on the MPOI to emulate the good examples of SDPL.

“Even though there were some  times when we used harsh words at one another,  the spirit of one family still remains,” Gorblah Clan, Chief Sakamud Samukai remarked.

Chief Samukai who served as representative for the people of Gorblah Clan said, “we will miss Sime Darby very much. We have built a good relationship with. Look, the GM, here, AliKamal, when we call on him anytime, he is prepared to listen to us. Now, he is leaving, we will miss him and the company,” he said.

Sando added that, the communities need to show something from their  traditional land and as such, it was important for any company coming in to make sure that these things are effected.

Chief Samukai added, “we take Sime Darby as part of us here.  We have been living with them for many years.  Sometime, we can disagree to agree on some matters. When is over, we come back stronger with the friendship.”

“We will protect the new company. We are proud to be receiving new company,” he said.

The outgoing SDPL manager, Mr. Ali Kamal Hassan thanked Sando for his work and assured them of continued working relationship with MPOI.

Mr. Fidel told Sando that he was prepared to work with all Civil Society organisation in the best interest of the communities, the company and employees.

He said, there was no room for lady person and called on everyone to be ready to work so that they will  put money in their pockets.TNR

 

Published in Agriculture, Business and Politics

Reporter

Reporter

About US: The New Republic Newspaper is an independent newspaper established in 2009 by a Liberian journalist, Alphonso Toweh with many years of experience for the key purpose of reporting a balanced coverage of events as well as promoting Liberia’s image locally and internationally. Toweh has been working for Reuters News Agency as its correspondent since 1998 to present. In addition to that, he has served as correspondents for the following magazines: West Africa New African, Africa Week and African Observer. More to that, he worked for Radio Deutche Welle radio in Germany, Radio Netherlands and contributed to CNN, BBC News hour, BBC TV as well as Africa Confidential and Sunday Times in London. The paper has no political affiliation nor ethic lineage. The focus and primary commitment is to ensure the sovereignty of Liberia and unity for Africa. It seeks to foster human rights and freedom of the press. The New Republic is a liberal paper dedicated to upholding the tenets of democracy. It believes that state can not only create the political, social, economic and cultural spirit, but also to ensure that all human beings, irrespective of any affiliation is able to achieve its highest human potentials. The paper strives for free speech and equal opportunity for all. Importantly, it believes that the nation must intervene judiciously in the economic life, in order to minimise the adverse effects of free enterprise and ensure that less privileged people have reasonable and fair access to the basic necessities of life. By this, it would help reduce some level of threat. New Republic brings huge commitment to its readers and offers the nation the type of media that will advocate for the people and nudge our nation on the path of development and social re-engineering

More from AgricultureMore posts in Agriculture »
More from BusinessMore posts in Business »
More from PoliticsMore posts in Politics »

Comments are closed.