 Press "Enter" to skip to content

CNDRA Sends 155 Non-Essential Staffers on Paid Leave

By Reporter on March 18, 2020

-In Obedience to Presidential Mandate

In an effort to curtail the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in Liberia, the Center for National Documents and Records Agency (CNDRA) has with immediate effect sent 155 non-essential staffers home on compulsory paid leave for time indefinite.

Exif_JPEG_420

This measure is in straight adherence to President George Weah latest presidential mandate asking all non-essential civil servants to stay off jobs on a paid leave.

Making the disclosure Tuesday morning during a general staff meeting at the National Archives Central office on 12th Street in Monrovia, the CNDRA Director General Emmanuel A. Lomax said only 52 employees amounting to 25% of the workforce will remain on normal duties at the agency until further notice from the government while non-essential Civil Servants going home as of today’s date will definitely receive their monthly salaries.

The CNDRA Director General disclosed that the intent of the new measure is geared towards decongesting the huge population at the agency adding that offices with four or more staffers will be reduced to two.

“Those essential staffers that will be on duties are required to come to work every day until further notification. Based on the condition in the country, we will be sending out information to our workers regarding the recommencement of normal duties,” he said.

The National Archives Director General Emmanuel A. Lomax is meanwhile admonishing Liberians to adhere to all safety protocols and measures instituted by the health authorities.

“We are encouraging our people to take all of the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the Convid-19.

“Preventing this deadly Coronavirus from spreading across the country should now be our foremost concern,” he added.

Emmanuel Lomax commended President George Weah for suspending his presidential nationwide county tour.

On Monday, March 16, 2020, Health authorities announced that Liberia had recorded its first case of the Coronavirus disease known as Convid-19. TNR

Published in Politics

Reporter

Reporter

About US: The New Republic Newspaper is an independent newspaper established in 2009 by a Liberian journalist, Alphonso Toweh with many years of experience for the key purpose of reporting a balanced coverage of events as well as promoting Liberia’s image locally and internationally. Toweh has been working for Reuters News Agency as its correspondent since 1998 to present. In addition to that, he has served as correspondents for the following magazines: West Africa New African, Africa Week and African Observer. More to that, he worked for Radio Deutche Welle radio in Germany, Radio Netherlands and contributed to CNN, BBC News hour, BBC TV as well as Africa Confidential and Sunday Times in London. The paper has no political affiliation nor ethic lineage. The focus and primary commitment is to ensure the sovereignty of Liberia and unity for Africa. It seeks to foster human rights and freedom of the press. The New Republic is a liberal paper dedicated to upholding the tenets of democracy. It believes that state can not only create the political, social, economic and cultural spirit, but also to ensure that all human beings, irrespective of any affiliation is able to achieve its highest human potentials. The paper strives for free speech and equal opportunity for all. Importantly, it believes that the nation must intervene judiciously in the economic life, in order to minimise the adverse effects of free enterprise and ensure that less privileged people have reasonable and fair access to the basic necessities of life. By this, it would help reduce some level of threat. New Republic brings huge commitment to its readers and offers the nation the type of media that will advocate for the people and nudge our nation on the path of development and social re-engineering

More from PoliticsMore posts in Politics »

Comments are closed.