Colorado Springs Mayor Calls For Stronger State Constitution Laws to Block Casinos

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers has the plan that is perfect stop amending the state Constitution and block gambling expansion.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers (R) is reaching out statewide to voters urging them to support A november referendum that would allow it to be drastically harder to amend the state’s constitution.

If passed, the odds for just about any type of future gambling expansion would be drastically reduced.

Suthers, who opposed the legalization of marijuana during his time as Colorado’s attorney general, is on a crusade that is new to stop amending the state Constitution. To accomplish that goal, he’ll ironically first need to amend regulations.

Appearing in a new commercial campaign, Suthers opines, ‘The Founding Fathers caused it to be hard to amend the United States Constitution, because they knew it set fourth fundamental rights that should be protected. The Colorado Constitution is a far different story.’

The campaign originates from the ‘Raise the Bar Safeguard Our Constitution’ coalition. Based on the group, the Colorado Constitution has been amended over 150 times, while the US Constitution was changed just 27 times.

‘Our state calls for the initiative that is same to amend our Constitution as our state laws,’ the organization says on its website. ‘ This framework has made Colorado’s ballot and Constitution among the most easily changed in the national country.’

Previous Colorado Springs Mayor Mary Lou Makepeace is also lending her support and showing up in a tv spot.

Suthers Sulking

Colorado is certainly one of just five states which have legal charitable, pari-mutuel, commercial, tribal, and racetrack gambling, as well as a continuing state lottery. Tribes are permitted to use casinos on their sovereign land, and localities are permitted to accept casino gambling though only three have inked so.

The majority is small-scale gambling venues situated together in hill towns like Black Hawk.

Suthers wants to keep it by doing this.

Officially referred to as Amendment 71, Raise the Bar wishes to mandate that petitions to alter the continuing state Constitution receive signatures from at the very least two percent of voters in all 35 Senate districts. The public that is general then require to vote in favor of the amendment by at the least 55 percent.

Current law to go a petition ahead calls for five percent of the vote that is previous secretary of state, but those signatures could be collected anywhere in Colorado.

Proponents for more stringent Constitution amendment guidelines argue groups presently get into Denver and Boulder to obtain the necessary John Hancocks, and those two cities doesn’t necessarily represent Coloradans as a whole.

If the Suthers coalition wins, amendments would become impossible seemingly. Gaining two per cent support in every corner of hawaii, from the greatly conservative remote regions towards the heavily liberal urban centers, might be the perfect recipe for inaction.

Weed Yay, Casinos Nay

In 2014, voters in Colorado passed Amendment 64, the ‘personal regulation and use of marijuana,’ by a margin of 55.3 in opt to 44.7 percent opposed. But during that election that is same rejected a motion to expand gambling.

The owners of this Arapahoe Park horse track and 11 off-track gambling parlors had sought permission from the public that is general allow its facilities to add slots and table machines, with 34 per cent of total revenue going to support education.

The Arapahoe Park and off-track areas are owned by way of a team of investors situated in Rhode Island.

‘East Coast casinos tried to create a gambling monopoly inside our Constitution,’ Suthers concludes available. ‘It’s time and energy to make yes constitutional amendments have broad public support.’

Voters had been high on marijuana, but low on gambling.

The gaming amendment failed overwhelmingly as significantly more than 70 percent of voters went contrary to the motion.