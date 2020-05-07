COMASL Condemns The Flogging Of Komara



–Call For Speedy Investigation

Mohammed Komara

Monrovia, Liberia: The Concerned Mandingo Society of Liberia (COMASL Inc.) & the Islamic Foundation for Peace & Development Strongly condemned the flogging of Mr. Mohammed Komara by the Presidential guards at the President’s residence on April 24, 2020.

It can be recalled that on the 24th of April 2020, Mohammed walked several miles from Doe Community, reached at the President’s residence in the ELWA, Rehab community. There, he tried to inform the guards that he had a message for the president, but they wouldn’t listen. Instead he said they chased him around the yard and beat on him as he lingered in pain.

Mohammed says he has no idea how he entered the President’s yard or how he bypassed the security guards.

“I’m not crazy, I just had a dream. I was laying down and dreamed that the genie, it was a Muslim genie, they said: “Tell him (the President) that we got the solution for Coronavirus. If he agrees then we will tell you and you can let him know. I was not to myself, all the way to Rehab from Doe community. As I reached to President Weah area, the police people were there. They ran behind me and said I was a crazy man. They did not want to listen to me – and so they beat me up.” Mohammed Komara said

Meanwhile, we are calling on the Government of Liberia to conduct a speedy and credible investigation into the matter. He is a citizen and deserved all right to be respected and protected under our law, the release said.