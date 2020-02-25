Confusion Looms, If…

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

February 25, 2020

-As CPP Worries Over NEC’s Credibility; Ahead of 2020 & 2023 Elections

The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) through its chairman and political leader of the All Liberian Party (ALP) is calling on the international community to take over all electoral processes in the country ahead of the 2020 senatorial and 2023 presidential elections.

Addressing a major news conference on Wednesday February 19, 2020, Benoni Urey believes if the international community takes over the electoral processes; it will ensure credibility and transparency.

In a Spoon TV live Facebook coverage monitored by this paper, the CPP Chairman reminded Liberians and the international community that his call is coming from the 2017 general and presidential elections when the Supreme Court admitted that there were ‘irregularities.’

The Liberty Party (LP) headed by its late standard bearer, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine took the National Elections Commission (NEC) to court for what it calls ‘serious fraud’ in the 2017 elections, the Supreme Court admitted that there were irregularities, but couldn’t overturn the result that brought former soccer legend, George Weah and the Coalition for Democratic Change to power.

The CPP through its chairman said to avoid the recurrence of such, the international community must take charge of the impending 2020 senatorial and 2023 presidential elections in the country.

“I call on the international community, all political parties and the people of Liberia including the Diaspora that the international community must take over the 2020 senatorial election and 2023 general and presidential elections,” Urey said.

When contacted, the Communications Director of the National Elections Commission, Henry Flomo said he wasn’t responding to Mr. Urey and the CPP, but said the National Elections Commission (NEC) is ‘credible’.

“The same NEC has conducted all of the elections and remains credible. We have constitutional mandate and we are exercising those mandates,” Henry Flomo said.

Flomo maintains that he wasn’t responding to Mr. Urey because he (Benoni Urey) has his right to his opinion.

However, Flomo added “we remain above politics and NEC is for everybody. I am not really responding to the CPP’s statement. They are doing their job and we are doing our job. It’s their right to say who is credible and who is not credible. Politicians have their right to say what they want to say, they have their followers and we listen to everything.”

According to him, the NEC has been taken to court on election matters and they have won some cases and they have been unsuccessful in some, but said that’s democracy.

He maintains that once someone is not satisfied, the court will be the best place.

