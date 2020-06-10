CoP To Protest Again!

By Reuben Sei Waylaun

Council of Patriots (CoP) has threatened to stage another round of protest if the Government of Liberia attempts to augment surcharges on GSM companies operating in the country.

According to Okay FM Liberia, the chairman of the CoP, Henry P. Costa said he will not be in Liberia for such protest, but the men and women of the COP will carry out such mass protest.

It’s not known when the impending protest will commence, but Costa said the COP will ensure the government doesn’t achieve its quest to have another round of surcharges on GSM companies operating in the country.

It can be recalled; the government of Liberia imposed a sharp increase in its surcharges on GSM companies; something which eventually led to the cancellation of the famous three days unlimited Free calls and data promotions.

Costa said the Protest will be held under the umbrella “Operation Protect our Voice”. Okay FM said Costa spoke Wednesday June 10, 2020 in an online platform from the United States of America.

The Council of Patriots is on record of staging the biggest postwar protest in Liberia on June 7, 2019 dubbed “Save the State”