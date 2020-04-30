Court To Issue Contempt On Police Chief Traffic



-For Alleged Disregard



By R. Joyclyn Sea

Monrovia Traffic Court is expected to issue a contempt charge against Police chief of Traffic Alphonso Bindah for alleged disregards for the court order.

This comes barely a day after LNP Chief of Traffic trashed the Court order to have him appeared before that honorable court to respond to an impounded vehicle marked A510875 on April 22, 2020.

In a communication dated April 30, 2020 addressed to the Traffic Court Judge, Mr. Bindah contended that the court should have written the Director of Police to respond to the matter at hand rather than his office as such, he cannot appear to provide information to that effect.

The vehicle in question belongs to one Lawrence Maurice who admitted of being in the wrong and committed to settling damages, but failed and neglected to do same.

Judge Karsor Zubah order to the Traffic Division of the Liberia National Police noted that the operator and impounded vehicle be taking at the Temple of Justice Building if it were arrested on a working day rather than at the Police Headquarters as done.

Judge Zubah further that when it is Holiday, said vehicle should be impounded at any Zone or depot and subsequently forwarded to the Monrovia Traffic Court. TNR