COVID-19: CDC Youth League Welcomes Voluntary Testing

By Reuben Sei Waylaun

The Revolutionary National Youth League of the governing Congress for Democratic Change says it supports the fight against COVID-19.

Based on this unflinching supports, the youth league says it has begun a process that mandated and encouraged voluntary testing of its members beginning with Montserrado County.

According to a press statement read on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at the party’s headquarters, the youth league said the voluntary testing will see twenty five thousand partisans in each of the Seventeen Districts in Montserrado County being tested in the coming days.

The statement added that this number is expected to swell as the process progresses to other counties.

“The Youth League calls on all Liberians especially young people to join the voluntary testing process as the government prepares to resume major activities that lead to the opening of the Country,” the Revolutionary National Youth League said in a statement read by Hassan Newland, Deputy Secretary General for Administration.

At the same time, the Revolutionary National Youth League (RNYL-CDC) is commending the resilient people of Liberia for demonstrating commitment towards supporting the efforts of the government throughout the fight against the deadly Corona Virus (COVID-19) by adhering to the health protocols as announced by the Health Authorities.

“The Youth League seizes this same platform to hail the farsightedness of the Government of Liberia, in rallying our medical and financial resources to construct Liberia’s response to the COVID-19, long before the Country reported its index case,” the group said.

The RNYL-CDC added “The Corona Virus which was poorly handled after its emergence in China in November of 2019 has brought the world to a standstill through the shutting down of several activities in both public and private sectors, something that has resulted into huge unemployment and other economic down turns.”

“The Corona Virus has affected over eight million people globally with over four hundred thousand deaths, while Africa has reported over two hundred and fifty thousand cases and over six thousand deaths. Liberia up to current has reported over five hundred cases with over thirty deaths. This puts Liberia as the Country with the lowest number of cases in the Mano River Region. The RNYL sees this pandemic as a common enemy whose elimination requires total collaborative support from every ambient of our society regardless of our social, economic and political backgrounds,” they added.

The RNYL-CDC is also lauding the Liberian Government under the leadership of President George M. Weah for ‘exhibiting strong political will’ to ensure the regular and timely payment of salaries.

“The Government has remained consistent with salary payments in the midst of this global crisis that handicapped the Global Economy including that of Liberia,” the RNYL-CDC said in a statement.