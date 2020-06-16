COVID-19 Enters Liberian Legislature?



-Deputy Senate Secretary, A Member of The House of Representatives Reportedly Tested Positive



By Mark Mengonfia

The Corona viruses( COVID-19) has reportedly entered the first branch of the Liberian government, especially the Senate.

The entrance of the virus at that branch of government has reportedly forced the Liberian Senate to quarantine the entire Secretariate of the Senate for two weeks.

A well placed source at the Liberian Senate disclosed that Deputy Secretary of the Senate, Genevieve Massaquoi has allegedly been tested positive of the virus.

The source indicated that Deputy Senate S.G Massaquoi husband who works with the Ministry of Education was as well tested positive thus forcing his wife who has been taking care of him to as well come down with the virus.

Recently, Liberian Minister of Education, Ansu Sonii was tested positive and is currently at the 14 Military hospital.

Our source indicated due to the health condition of the Deputy Secretary General of the Senate, that body Secretariat will have to stay clear of that building until after two weeks.

This means that the Liberian Senate is not going to have session for the period of two weeks due to the absence of the entire Secretariat of that body.

There are also reports that a member of the House of Representatives has also been tested positive of the virus.

All things considered, the House of Representatives might also observe two weeks of quarantine in keeping with health protocols.

This is a breaking news, details unfold as we strive to reach out officially