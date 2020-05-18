COVID-19 food distribution to delay few weeks

MONROVIA May 18-The COVID-19 stimulus food distribution package earlier slated for  May 23, 2020 has been suspended for few  days to enable stakeholders effect some technical  changes which will improve and enhance the  distribution process.

It can be recalled that earlier this year, the government announced that it would provide Household Food Support Program (COHFSP) to vulnerable people in four counties hardly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic: Montserrado, Margibi, Nimba and Grand Kru.

The Steering Committee Chairman, Professor Wilson Tarpeh at the time said the distribution would start on May 23, 2020. The new date is expected to be announced soon.

 The distribution will be headed by the World Food Program-WFP along with some local NGOs. Already, messages on radio have started playing the commercials.

All the stakeholders understand the technical details of the distributions which they believe need to be put into place first before the work starts.

According to some sources in the steering committee, the distribution is likely to start within two weeks.

The Chairman of the Committee, Professor Tarpeh has called on residents in the affected counties to exercise patience. The distribution when commences, will take   about week depending on the size of the communities.  TNR          

