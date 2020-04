Liberia has recorded five deaths relating to the Coronavirus and at the same time confirmed 37 Cases.

The confirmed cases include 3 recovered, five deaths and 29 active cases as of April 09, 2020 at 12:00am.

According to the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), the country has meanwhile recovered three of the first first three confirmed Liberia who were diagnosed with the virus initially.

Continues will come later: