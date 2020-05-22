COVID-19: MCC Announces Testing Of 8,000 Staff

The Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) has announced that the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) will begin the testing of eight thousand staff of the corporation for COVID-19 beginning Friday May 22, 2020.

Speaking Thursday May 21, 2020 at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Mayor Jefferson Tamba Koijee said the testing of the MCC’s staff will be a demonstration of the corporation’s commitment in the fight against the virus out of the country.

The youthful Mayor said the testing will last for seven days and will ensure that everyone within the employ of the corporation is tested of the coronavirus. This, he said will increase the confidence of residents within the bailiwicks of Monrovia and Liberia at large.

“We want to raise the confidence of our citizens. We will remain restless until the Ministry of Health can announce that coronavirus is out Liberia as a victory. Other Mayors around the world are leading their people in the fight against the coronavirus,” Mayor Koijee said.

According to him, after the testing of the over 8,000 staff, the City Government will work with NPHIL to do door-to-door testing of residents within the city.

Mayor Koijee added “We remain focus in the fight against the coronavirus. We will go door-to-door to test you people. We will have you tested because we need to protect you.”

Also speaking, the Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Dr. Mosoka Fallah said the institution has the capacity to do mass testing for the virus.

“This is the way of curtailing the virus. We want more people to do testing,” Dr. Fallah said.