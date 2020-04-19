COVID-19 number stands at 82

MONROVIA-April- 17-The number of confirmed  COVID-19 cases  has gone to 82, sources at the National Public health Institute told this paper late Friday.

The source said, the official number stands at 76 but the latest record from the data section after the 76 numbers were released  late Friday put the new  figure at 82.

Dr. Kateh

The source attributed  the rise to  increase in testing. “I think the more they do testing, there is a possibility that we may get more confirmed cases. The  best thing is to stop the movement of people and stay home.”

The increase comes at a time when  Health authorities told reporters this week that  three persons who recently  tested positive  would be out on Friday.

This is the second in a series since the COVID_19 outbreak in the country. It can be recalled that four other persons were discharged from the 14 Military Hospital late March of this year after successfully undergoing treatment. 

Liberia Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Francis Kateh at the time of the press conference  revealed that the three individuals would be  out after following an intensive and fruitful treatment at the 14 Military Hospital. 

At the same time, Dr. Kateh revealed that twelve children have so far been infected with the deadly disease with nine tested positive. He further disclosed one confirmed case in Grand Kru County, but said their team is doing everything possible to ensure contact tracing is considered.

                                                                                                            TNR

