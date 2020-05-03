COVID-19 Stalls LNBA Probe Into Nwabudike’s Citizenship



By R. Joyclyn Wea

The Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) investigation into facts and circumstances regarding Cllr. Ndubuisi Nwabudike citizenship is said to be stalled.

On April 1, 2020, the Liberia National Bar Association instructed its grievance and ethics committee to probe into controversy relatives to Cllr. Nwabudike Liberian naturalization status.

The committee was further instructed to come up with its findings within the scope of two weeks, but such did not materialized due to the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

According to the committee, it could not come up with a possible conclusion as instructed since Cllr. Nwabulike allegedly refused to surrounded himself to that body for investigation.

“Cllr. Ndubuisi Nwabulike said he could not come over because he is observing social distances,” the LNBA Committee stated.

Cllr. Nwabulike had further accused member of the Bar of being jealous of him and finding ways to bring him down something the Bar has frown on.

Though the LNBA could not succeed in its investigation, it has joined forces with the Ministry of Justice to push for the prosecution and deportation of Nwabulike.

With the latest action of the LNBA is a clear indication that the counselor would be hook by the committee.

Meanwhile, the committee probe might continues after the COVID-19 outbreak in the nation.

The whole trouble begum in late March of this year when Cllr. Nwabulike was nominated by the Liberian Head of States to serves as chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC).

This nomination was marked by numerous contestation from political parties, CSOs and the large number of the citizenry amongst other things. TNR