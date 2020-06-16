CPP Begins Distribution Of 2,700bags of Rice To Health Centers, Orphanages

By Reuben Sei Waylaun

The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Tuesday June 16, 2020 started the distribution of 2,700 bags of rice to 200 health facilities and 25 orphanages in Montserrado County.

Speaking during a news conference declaring the kickoff of phase two of the distribution, Martin Saye Kollah, an executive of the CPP’s food distribution committee said it is the contribution of the four political parties [Alternative National Congress-ANC, All Liberian Party-ALP, Liberty Party-LP and Unity Party-UP] to vulnerable population and those at the frontline of the health crisis in the country.

The CPP last week distributed 600 bags of rice to health facilities and vulnerable population in four of the fifteen counties of Liberia. They include Margibi, Nimba, Bong and Grand Bassa Counties as part of the phase one of the food distribution.

Mr. Kollah reminded Liberians that the CPP has been greatly involved in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“We are giving back to our people. We are helping people who are really in need. Besides, our political leaders have been really helping and the CPP will continue in this direction. Apologists of the current regime or our critics said we gave 600 bags initially, today we are giving 2,700 bags; they can go ahead,” Kollah said.

He clarified that the rice distributed to health facilities are for health workers and not for patients seeking treatment at those facilities.

“The executives of the CPP say thank you for your services to the nation and its people. Let God keeps all of us,” he added.

Also speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Dr. Mohammed Swaray of the Medicover Health Center thanked the CPP for what he calls timely donation to health workers.

According to him, since the confirmation of the novel coronavirus in Liberia, it is the first time his institution is benefiting from food distribution. Dr. Swaray said although his health center has been very actively engaged since the inception of the COVID-19, but they have not benefited personal protective equipment or food from the Ministry of Health.

“We are today recognized for the first time. Even the Ministry of Health hasn’t done this for us. We say thank you to the CPP,” he said.