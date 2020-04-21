Criminal Court “A” To Declare Rep. Kolubah Free



By R Joyclyn Wea

Criminal Court “A” is expected to set Montserrado County District Ten Representative Yekeh Kolubah free due to lack of sufficient evidence on the part of the Government of Liberia to convict the Lawmaker.

This is as a result of an eighteen count motion for judgement of acquittal filed with that court by the Lawmaker’s lawyers.

Representative Kolubah along with eight others were arrested late May 2019 by the Liberia National Police (LNP) and consequently indicted by national Government through the Grand Jury for Montserrado County over crimes of aggravated assault, attempt to commit murder, kidnapping, criminal facilitation and criminal conspiracy.

The lawmaker’s motion is pleading with that honorable Court to grant him (Kolubah) judgment of acquittal since evidence adduced by Government is insufficient to warrant his conviction.

Article 11(c) of the Liberian Constitution provided in Section 20.10 of the Criminal Procedure Law on Motion for Judgement of Acquittal requires that a person be set free once there’s insufficient evidence linking said individual to the crime accuse of.

The motion further claimed that prosecution damaged or destroyed the foundation of the allegations or crimes when its abandoned and dismissed all allegations against all the defendants excluding the Lawmaker.

The foundation of an allegation or crime is the basis on which something is supported, especially evidence or testimony that establishes the admissibility of the other evidences.

The defendant motion emphasize that prosecution has provided insufficient evidence on grounds that there are multiple doubts created for which a judgement of acquittal should be granted.

The lawmaker motion also indicted that an acquittal is applicable especially where none of prosecution witnesses testified to his (Yekeh) direct involvement in the crimes charged alone with the individuals Noll’s prosequll, as well as contradictory statements provided by those witnesses.

“The sole claim asserted by witnesses Kaita, Morgan, and Emmanuel Freeman is bordered on conjecture, hearsay and malice, rather than substantive evidence of the magnitude to warrant the conclusion that Movant (Kolubah) is responsible beyond reasonable doubt for the crimes charged.”

Accordingly; defense counsels informed the court that the said motion is filed in good faith as it is intended to ensure their client benefit from equal protection of the law.