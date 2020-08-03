Cummings Talks Tough

NEWS REPORTER 1 day ago

MONROVIA, August 1-The Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties-CPP and  head of the Alternative National Congress-ANC, Mr. Alexander Cummings has issued stern warning to the ruling party, The Congress for Democratic Change-CDC that he should not be underestimated in making president George Weah  a one term president.

He made the statement at a program marking his return from a tour in the South Eastern region in which he and another opposition politician from the CPP, Yekeh Kolubah were attacked by people believed to be supporters of the CDC in Zwedrew, Grand Gedeh county last week Thursday.

 “Don’t ever confuse my physical size; don’t ever confuse my temperate personality with a sign of weakness. I am more determined, I am undeterred to ensure that we make Mr. Weah a one-term President. Let me also say that we will do that through the ballot box but he will be a one-term President,”  he said

He explained that  he and Hon. Yekeh Kolubah were  attacked in Zwedrew by people believed to be supporters of the CDC. That they were unhappy with  their presence in the county  due to their political difference with president Weah.

Mr. Cummings

Mr. Cummings  accused the superintendent   of Grand Gedeh, Kai Farley, a former fighter during the country’s civil war of masterminding the attack. “The other thing that I like to say to our President is that he needs to dismiss the Superintendent of Grand Gedeh County. This man was the architect of the incident that happen in Grand Gedeh. When he left our presence and walked outside because we told him that we were not leaving until we concluded the business for which we were in the county, immediately the rock throwing started.”

But  sources from the CDC  have told this paper that,“the president will not dismiss him. Just because Cummings said  they should dismiss  Kai, they will do it? No. There has not been any investigation into the matter for it to be used as basis for any action.”

Mr. Cummings in an angry mood said:  “He was responsible and in the 21st century, we Liberians should never accept that kind of behavior from a leader in our country. And so, Mr. President, if you want to maintain safety and security of our country, you need to get rid of the superintendent of Grand Gedeh County.” TNR

