David Baazov to Step Down at Amaya For Now, as Allegations Mount

Casino mogul Steve Wynn, 74, and his first wife Elaine, 73, are engulfed in a full-blown War of the Roses over the Wynn Resorts empire. Ex-wife Elaine is suing the mogul so as to wrestle back control regarding the stock in the multibillion-dollar business.

War of this Roses: Steve and Elaine in happier times. The couple that is twice-married-and-divorced now locked in a bitter custody dispute over Wynn Resorts shares. (Image: zimbio.com)

And in a pugilative war between two Wynns, someone needs to lose.

Ms. Wynn is attempting to regain control of her near 10 % stake in Wynn Resorts, currently worth some $900 million.

The filing in the State Court of Nevada seeks to void a 2010 shareholder agreement which, included in an amicable divorce deal that same year, ceded Elaine’s voting control over her shares back to her ex-husband, and also restricted her cap ability to offer them.

The lawsuit demands compensatory and punitive damages for, among other things, Mr. Wynn’s failure to support his ex-wife’s reelection to the board of Wynn Resorts a year ago.

Trouble Brewing

The Wynns, who founded the video gaming kingdom together in 2000, first married in 1963, divorced in 1986, then remarried in 1991, before divorcing again this year.

The couple split their stakes evenly, while Steve agreed to always reelect his ex-wife to the board of directors as part of the 2010 settlement.

But Elaine filed against her twice-ex in 2012, her first effort to void the offer. This was not in the interests for the shareholders, argued Steve, also noting that her push back relieved him of his obligation to vote for his ex-wife as being a perpetual director. And therefore, in April of last year, the Mrs. that is former Wynn booted from the board.

Fast ahead almost a year, and things have gotten actually nasty between the former couple.

Reckless Accusations

Elaine’s lawsuit accuses Mr. Wynn of indulging in ‘reckless, risk-taking behavior’ that may harm the company and expose it to litigation that is damaging.

‘Elaine Wynn wishes exactly what is rightfully hers,’ said Robert Siegfried, a spokesman for the once-missus. ‘She is extremely concerned in relation to her knowledge that is well-founded of company about the lack of corporate governance that has been rampant.’

Steve Wynn, as yet not known to shy from battle, shot right back at his ex-wife via an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

‘There is going to be comeuppance for that while you will see shortly,’ he said. ‘I’ve tried everything under the sun to greatly help out, and nothing spent some time working. That’s maybe not unusual in the global world of divorces.’

Managing Stakes

In a official statement, Wynn Resorts added its two cents to the warfare.

‘This lawsuit is filled with lies and distortions and it is an embarrassment to Ms. Wynn and her counsel. This is certainly simply an attempt to inflict personal pain on Mr. Wynn. Ms. Wynn is really a disappointed ex-wife who is seeking to tarnish the reputation of Wynn Resorts and Steve Wynn and their daughters.’

Steve says that he cannot let Elaine away from the 2010 settlement, because he would risk ceding control associated with the company, which would be damaging to its future and the interests of shareholders.

Ms. Wynn owns 9.8 percent of Wynn Resorts, while Mr. Wynn now owns 11.8 percent. But because the 2012 ousting of major shareholder and co-founder Kazuo Okada, who had additionally ceded control to Steve, two investment organizations, Northern Cross LLC and South Easter Asset Management, now own more of the ongoing company than the two Wynns do together.

