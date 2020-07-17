Dillon ‘Blasts’ Colleagues

-Vows To Campaign Against Colleagues Over Lack Of Interest In Ordinary Citizens

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Ahead of December 8, 2020 Senatorial elections in Liberia, Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has promised to vigorously campaign against some of his colleagues whom he said have not shown interest in the wellbeing of ordinary Liberians.

Visiting the Cow-Field Community in Paynesville on Sunday, Senator Dillon said “We have few good senators.”

“I am also saying this that during the campaign, I will reach out to some counties and the first county I am going to, I do not want to announce it before they go and wait for me on the road. I will just arrive there” Senator Dillon said as the glee of his statement went across the floor by the audience.

The Montserrado County Senator however didn’t name any senator that he will campaign against.

Senators seeking reelections are: Sando Dazoe Johnson (NPP, Bomi (2011), Henry Willie Yallah, Bong-NDC (2011), Armah Zolu Jallah, Gbarpolu, NPP (2011), Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Grand Bassa, LP (2013), Alphonso G. Gaye, Grand Gedeh, UP (2011), Peter Sonpon Coleman, Grand Kru, CDC (2011), George Tamba Tengbeh, Lofa, UP (2011), Oscar A. Cooper, Margibi, UP (2011), H. Dan Morais, Maryland, NPP (2011), Abraham Darius Dillon, Montserrado, LP (2019), Thomas Semandahn Grupee, Nimba, NUDP (2011), Matthew N. Jaye, RiverGee, Independent (2011), Dallas Advertus V. Gueh, Rivercess, LDP, (2011) Augustine Chea, Sinoe, CDC and Victor Watson of Grand Cape Mount (2019) respectively.

Pointing his fingers as thought he was angry with someone in the audience, Senator Dillon said “I do not care for my colleagues who don’t care for the people of this country.”

“I will campaign against them personally. I will go to some of their counties and say this man is my colleague, do not reelect him because here is his record against you.” he said as he positioned his hands as if he was handing over some documents to a person near him.

He indicated that the narrations of doing the same things and expecting different results is going to change when Liberians’ eyes get open to make the right decisions by electing people of good moral standings to public offices.

According to the Montserrado County lawmaker who is now known as ‘The Light’, said things will only change when the numbers of ‘good senators’ override the ones he considered as ‘bad senators’ in the Liberian Republic.

“If you put us back and put more of the same people back, just prepare for more of worse,” the Montserrado County Senator said as he walked back and forth.

According to him, he is not worried about whoever the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has decided to put against him in the impending December 8, 2020 Senatorial Elections.

What he says his focus is for Liberians to get an eye opener so as to get the sense of electing the right kinds of people in political offices.

According to Dillon, there are news that current Montserrado County District five Representative is expected to be featured against him in the forthcoming election, but he said, “When they come with their rice, their money, you people should eat it.”

During the gathering, without respect to his colleague, Senator Dillon referred to Representative Thomas Fallah as “Thief Five” on grounds that the District five lawmaker has over the years amassed wealth for himself, built schools in the name of working for the ordinary citizens of Liberia.

He was quick to have informed the residents that those investments his colleague has acquired calling them development are all his retirement benefits and not for ordinary Liberians.

He indicated that Liberia is a country where doing the wrong things has become the normal ways of doing things.

He indicated that Liberia will only change when Liberians start to elect good hearted Liberians who have the mind to change things around.

“I did not come with bag of money; I do not even have it. I did not come with rice like I told you doing the campaign because I do not have it” he told the Cow-Field residents.

He informed the residents that during the campaign what he promised them was to go and ensure that they (Liberians) are released from mental enslavement, adding “I promised that I was going to put the light on and it is what I am doing.”

Adding that to his credit, the Montserrado county lawmaker said “before I went at the Senate who known the salary of a lawmaker?

“We are bringing enlightenment so you can make sound decisions,” he said.

He said during the time they (senators) were debating for government to credit some US$25million for the feeding program, he argued that he was stupid for such adding, “I told them that people burry to invest and not to feed. I suggested to them that because we now lock our people down and give them 4-1-9 news, the US$25million available, let’s get the Minister of Education to tell us how much cash to pay school fees for all the students that are going to school in this country.”

According to them, some of his colleagues bought the idea but later said it was been described as Dillon’s thoughts so they did not.

He said some of the criticisms against him have been that he has not introduced any legislation on the floor of the Liberian Senate, but responding to that, he said “ Liberia does not lack laws” indicating that what the country lacks the will to implement the laws.

“We have rape law, but our children are being raped we have laws against corruption…..” he intoned

He told the gathering that his focus is not about making too many laws adding “my focus is about opening your eyes so you can make the right decisions.”

“When you have 16 or more senators with character, principles, passion, and discipline to service you, anything the House of Representatives does and these 16 or more people do not pass it, it will not pass.

He indicated that “the senate can change this country for you people, do not worry about the House of Representatives too much.”

Residents of the Cow-field Community through their Chairperson, Alex Momo requested the senator to provide the community with Street lights.

Chairperson Momo said the community has lots of criminal cartels that rage havoc on citizens of that community.

According to the Chairperson, those lights will serve as first hand of security in the area.

In response, Senator Dillon promised to provide the lights in a short period of time.