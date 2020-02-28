 Press "Enter" to skip to content

“Don’t Disappoint Us”

By Reporter on February 28, 2020

-Pres Weah Admonishes New Agriculture Minister

Newly nominated and confirmed Minister of Agriculture, Madam Jeanine Milly Cooper, has been commissioned by President George Manneh Weah, thus bringing to an end nearly seven months of thorough search for someone with practical knowledge and skills to lead the country’s Agriculture transformation.

Commissioning Ms. Cooper on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, the Liberian Chief Executive urged her to work very assiduously to meet the expectations of the government and the Liberian people.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian Leader acknowledged the long search for a suitable Liberian to lead and take the Agriculture Ministry to new heights, and expressed hope the new minister would do everything in her reach to not disappoint the government and the Liberian people.

“We gathered here to commission the second Agriculture Minister of my Administration,” the President said; and added “This is a result of a long careful search to find the most suitable person to lead the agricultural transformation of our economy.”

The President said a productive agriculture sector to boost the economy was very dear to his heart, stressing that a well-organized agricultural development program is the key tool for this Administration to be able unlock the full potential of our population and lift our people out of poverty, and into a productive and prosperous life.

President Weah cautioned the new Agriculture boss: “our expectations of you are high and justifiably so; and we are sure that you will live up these expectations and not disappoint us.”

Dr. Weah indicated that he would hold the new minister to her words that she would work to ensure that his vision, the nation being able to feed itself and invest in agri-business, is realized.

Also, Madam Cooper thanked President Weah for the preferment, and pledged her fullest commitment in ensuring that the president’s vision is achieved. She added: I will not let you down.”

The commissioning program was attended by government officials as well as family members of the Minister.TNR

Published in Politics

Reporter

Reporter

About US: The New Republic Newspaper is an independent newspaper established in 2009 by a Liberian journalist, Alphonso Toweh with many years of experience for the key purpose of reporting a balanced coverage of events as well as promoting Liberia’s image locally and internationally. Toweh has been working for Reuters News Agency as its correspondent since 1998 to present. In addition to that, he has served as correspondents for the following magazines: West Africa New African, Africa Week and African Observer. More to that, he worked for Radio Deutche Welle radio in Germany, Radio Netherlands and contributed to CNN, BBC News hour, BBC TV as well as Africa Confidential and Sunday Times in London. The paper has no political affiliation nor ethic lineage. The focus and primary commitment is to ensure the sovereignty of Liberia and unity for Africa. It seeks to foster human rights and freedom of the press. The New Republic is a liberal paper dedicated to upholding the tenets of democracy. It believes that state can not only create the political, social, economic and cultural spirit, but also to ensure that all human beings, irrespective of any affiliation is able to achieve its highest human potentials. The paper strives for free speech and equal opportunity for all. Importantly, it believes that the nation must intervene judiciously in the economic life, in order to minimise the adverse effects of free enterprise and ensure that less privileged people have reasonable and fair access to the basic necessities of life. By this, it would help reduce some level of threat. New Republic brings huge commitment to its readers and offers the nation the type of media that will advocate for the people and nudge our nation on the path of development and social re-engineering

More from PoliticsMore posts in Politics »

Comments are closed.