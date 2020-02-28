“Don’t Disappoint Us”

-Pres Weah Admonishes New Agriculture Minister

Newly nominated and confirmed Minister of Agriculture, Madam Jeanine Milly Cooper, has been commissioned by President George Manneh Weah, thus bringing to an end nearly seven months of thorough search for someone with practical knowledge and skills to lead the country’s Agriculture transformation.

Commissioning Ms. Cooper on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, the Liberian Chief Executive urged her to work very assiduously to meet the expectations of the government and the Liberian people.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian Leader acknowledged the long search for a suitable Liberian to lead and take the Agriculture Ministry to new heights, and expressed hope the new minister would do everything in her reach to not disappoint the government and the Liberian people.

“We gathered here to commission the second Agriculture Minister of my Administration,” the President said; and added “This is a result of a long careful search to find the most suitable person to lead the agricultural transformation of our economy.”

The President said a productive agriculture sector to boost the economy was very dear to his heart, stressing that a well-organized agricultural development program is the key tool for this Administration to be able unlock the full potential of our population and lift our people out of poverty, and into a productive and prosperous life.

President Weah cautioned the new Agriculture boss: “our expectations of you are high and justifiably so; and we are sure that you will live up these expectations and not disappoint us.”

Dr. Weah indicated that he would hold the new minister to her words that she would work to ensure that his vision, the nation being able to feed itself and invest in agri-business, is realized.

Also, Madam Cooper thanked President Weah for the preferment, and pledged her fullest commitment in ensuring that the president’s vision is achieved. She added: I will not let you down.”

The commissioning program was attended by government officials as well as family members of the Minister.TNR