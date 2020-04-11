Early Violation Of SOE?



By Mark Mengonfia

What appears to be an early violation of the State of Emergency (SOE) was observed on Saturday morning as motorcyclists, commercial drivers, and ordinary Liberians carrying on their normal daily activities.

It was observed that early in the morning, they started to trooped towards their places of businesses.

President George M. Weah announced a state of emergency to be effective in the republic of Liberia for three weeks, but it appears like many Liberians are not taking it seriously.

It was expected that early Saturday morning, none essential workers and some Liberians would have been home, but on the opposite, many were on the street.

Some of them riding in their private vehicles and others with commercial cars, got down to plead with members of the joint securities at various check points to allow them pass.

An elderly man who only identified himself as Kollie, a commercial driver said” I am just carrying this last group of people after this I going park. Officer, I beg you we are all Liberians.”

Rev. Kingsley Onwuka, owner of Chijess drugs store at the Du Port Road Market who tried to make his way through the check point, he was violently stopped by the members of the security forces.

As part of observation by this reporter, some unscrupulous police officers were taking money from citizens using their titles to allow them pass by the check point.

As it is now, no one knows how effective the enforcement will be after 3: 00pm at which time everyone is expected to be at home.