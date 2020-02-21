Elevating Wellness

Elevating Wellness

in north park

for pickup or distribution

Veterans & Cannabis Workshop

Wednesday, Nov. 13 / 6pm

Dr. Beth, PhD, a cannabis technology professional will lead an informative workshop designed around cannabis and typical uses within the Veteran community. Pain administration, sleeplessness, anxiety and despair are going to be on the list of many subjects presented.

Movember Cannabis & Cancer Workshop

Wednesday, Nov. 20 / 6pm

Dr. Beth, PhD, a scientist and other cancer survivor will lead an informative workshop created around cannabis for the medial side ramifications of cancer tumors remedies. To commemorate Mo-vember and men’s wellness, we are going to emphasize the medial side aftereffects of prostate and cancer that is testicular. All cancer tumors survivors from newly-diagnosed to number of years survivors are welcome! We also welcome family and buddies for ethical help.

TORREY HOLISTICS WAS THE INITIAL DELIVERY and DISPENSARY TO BE LICENSED FOR RECREATIONAL CANNABIS IN THE FANTASTIC STATE OF CA

Welcome to Torrey Holistics, San Diego’s finest medical and adult usage cannabis dispensary and service that is delivery. Secure, appropriate, and allowed since 2015, Torrey Holistics is proud to function as the very first dispensary when you look at the state of Ca become licensed to offer leisure marijuana.

See Our San Diego Dispensary

We invite you to check out the peace to our store of brain which comes from comprehending that each of our items are lab-tested and compliant along with state laws.

COMING COLD WEATHER 2019

Check us out in Mammoth Lakes, CA

For longer than couple of years now our objective here at Torrey Holistics has been to offer top-shelf products to our patients and expert solution with a grin. We think we’re doing very good, but don’t simply take our term because of it!

We positively love Torrey Holistics! The consumer service let me reveal beyond anything i have ever skilled at another dispensary. Everybody else at Torrey undoubtedly cares in regards to you. find out more I positively love Torrey Holistics! The customer service let me reveal beyond any such thing i have ever skilled at another dispensary. Everybody at Torrey undoubtedly cares in regards to you in addition they wish to be sure you find the correct services and products for just what you are searching for (discomfort, anxiety, anxiety, insomnia, etc.). I’ve tried all kinds of things here from flower to concentrates, edibles and tinctures and I also have already been delighted every time that is single!

PS for anyone that know precisely what you need and do not need/want to speak with staff for tips, purchase on the web! I’ve ordered choose up online multiple times now which is really easy – all things are prepared and I also will always be inside and out quickly. Love this business! read less

Exceptional location with friendly staff and great rates. Extremely hip searching and establishment that is clean.

A few weeks hence we stopped set for some informative data on different sublingual tinctures and natural natural oils. Tee had been a knowledgeable and inviting help. She invested. find out more a weeks that are few we stopped set for some home elevators different sublingual tinctures and oils. Tee had been a knowledgeable and welcoming assistance. She spent lots of time with us groing through the various uses. We purchased a few and possess been pleased with the outcome! We shall undoubtedly be straight back and will request Tee as soon as we get back. read less

Very first time patient at Torrey Holistics additionally the process that is entire excessively simple. Loved asking my questions online utilizing chat that is website. Very impressed with exactly how. find out more First time patient at Torrey Holistics in addition to whole procedure had been acutely easy. Loved asking my concerns online making use of internet site talk. Really impressed with exactly exactly how fast distribution arrived after order put. Many thanks TH. read less

No clue concerning the message on Yelp which they thought e-commerce ended up being providing incentives for reviews that are positive- they merely sent me a follow through. read more No clue in regards to the message on Yelp which they thought e-commerce ended up being providing incentives for reviews that are positive- they simply delivered me a follow through text after my distribution thanking me and saying they might like it if we left an assessment about my experience. It had been the simplest deal ever -I had questions regarding a item and used their online talk for assistance – I quickly ordered a product, in relation to the suggestions through the talk, plus it had been delivered 2 hours later on by an enjoyable son. They made things very easy – they texted me each step associated with the real means about my purchase as well as the progress, including a text through the distribution individual as he ended up being arriving at my workplace after hours. Their internet site is straightforward to navigate, their talk choice ended up being very useful and I also did not have to go out of my office purchasing my product -I just checked deliver plus it stumbled on me personally. Thank you for the good experience -I would 100% make use of them again if extra things are essential!! Someone considered the client experience and empowered their individuals to result in the experience as simple and good as you possibly can!! Good work!! read less

I’d so questions that are many my cancer tumors related discomfort and just just what is the perfect for it-anything but inhaling/smoking. Ricky T aided me and. read more I’d therefore many questions regarding my cancer tumors associated discomfort and just exactly what is the best for it-anything but inhaling/smoking. Ricky T assisted me and explained which route to take to. I got myself Releaf Ticture and Releaf Balm. He additionally provided me with Dr. Beth’s email that is a cancer of the breast survivor. I am contacting her quickly. I am excited to have some pain alleviation. Ricky T has given me personally wish. He is extremely knowledgeable and patient. read less

Great items and strong interaction. We utilized the distribution solution both times We was at north park. Extremely friendly also.

Quite simple to purchase on the web for delivery. Friendly delivery motorist and quality items.

Spot is well maintained very clean staff is very helpful, costs are right and all things are first class quality absolutely always check them out

Today had been the time that is first have actually tried to purchase online today ended up being the initial day we attempted to purchase purekanacbdoil.com/ on the web and had trouble with. read more Today was the very first time We have attempted to purchase online today ended up being the initial day I attempted to purchase on the internet and had trouble until everything was finished and and I was able to get my product before they closed with it staff there worked with me. Everyone else we talked to ended up being so helpful and sort. I experienced never ever utilized their system before along with trouble with my phone. I recommend the CBD items that i got myself and Tory Holistics CB read less

I really like this store! Staff is amazingly knowledgeable therefore helpful. It is possible to inform staff enjoys their work. They have for ages been so helpful and welcoming. Read more this shop is loved by me! Staff is amazingly knowledgeable so helpful. You are able to inform staff enjoys their work. They have for ages been so helpful and welcoming. Costs are normal, not high or low. Material is fantastic. We shall continue steadily to return back. read less

Most readily useful dispensary in most of north park!! Superior selection, courteous customer support, i shall positively be a client that is regular.

I have already been planning to holistic for almost per year in my opinion and I also had a son named ricky whom assisted me personally and he. read more I have now been likely to holistic for pretty much per year in my opinion and I also had a new man called ricky who assisted me in which he is the only person i return back to.he is the greatest employee and many knowledgeable & most many years of experience. why have actually you not made him a supervisor? it’s beyond me personally.

He generally seems to train everybody around him along with assistance as much customers as you possibly can. he could be fantastic. read less

One of the better experiences we have ever endured at a dispensary. Clean, air conditioned, organized, and staff that is unbelievably friendly. Recommended.

Friendly, type, knowledgeable, enjoyable, & awesome item variety only at that store!! strongly recommend. Welcome addition to Hillcrest, CA. This place is quality & legit.