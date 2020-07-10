EPA commended for Action

A former Environmental Protection Agency-(EPA) Acting Executive Director, Assistant Professor Jerome Nyenka has commended the current EPA’s Management Team for imposing fine on Monrovia Breweries Incorporated (MBI) for violating the Environment Protection and Management Law(EPML) of Liberia.

In a communication seen by this paper at EPA on Wednesday, commended the Acting Executive Director, Randall Dobayou for his recent action against Monrovia Breweries Incorporated.

Recently the EPA imposed a US$5,000(Five thousand United States dollars) fine on the company for preventing inspectors entry to its facilities.

The EPA inspectors had gone to do a follow up on a recommendation put forward by it to MBI in 2019. In early 2019, EPA inspectors recommended to the MBI to, among others, obtain an effluent discharge permit and technical registration and importation license for chemicals imported into the country. But upon arrival at the facility, the security prevented them from entering. This, the EPA said was in total violation of Chapter IX section 95 of the Environmental Protection Management Law of the country.

Professor Nyneka, who according to sources at EPA communication letter said, “its action against MBI for deliberately, woefully and disturbingly violating the law; IX Section 95(3) is laudable and an excellent starting point halting the wanton disregard for national environment regulations and standards; and in effect, enforcing the EMML.”

Professor Nyenka is said to be the head of his private firm, Planet Management Service, Inc.

“The MBI case will send a strict warning to would be violators. And this will enable the EPA contain the widespread non-compliance posture of the public to the EPML,” the communication said.

Prof. Nyenka served as Deputy Executive of the EPA from 2006 to 2009; and between 2009 – 2010 as Acting Executive Director after the EPA lost then Executive Director, Ben Donnie.

He is one of the founding fathers of the EPA, taking it from the National Environmental Commission of Liberia (NECOLIB) to the current EPA status.

Professor Nyenka, according to the document, thanked all staff of the EPA for the level of support and collaboration in ensuring that the proper work at the EPA is carried out. “This is a job well-done in the wake of the challenges of low budgetary constraints. And calling on the administration of H.E. Dr. George M. Weah to consider improved support to the EPA to enable the Agency deliver effectively and efficiently on its mandate.”

Professor Nyenka is said to have 20 years lectureship tenure at the University of Liberia, where he lectures Forest Economics, Forest Carbon and Climate Change.

He has authored and co-authored several environmental publications including- Strengthening Capacities for Sustainable Agriculture to Reverse the Trend of Land Degradation (2011).

The source also said, his company has done Assessment of the Biological and Socio-economic Impacts of Climate Change on the Farming of Selected Crops in Panta and Gbarzon Districts in Liberia in 2014; Social Assessment for the Liberia Land Administration Project in 2020.

