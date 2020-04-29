“EPA Committed In COVID-19 Fight”



-Acting EPA Boss Randall Dobayou, II Asserts



The Acting Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Randall Dobayou says the agency remains committed and significant in the fight against the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The agency was among government institutions considered as ‘essential’ during the State of Emergency (SOE) currently ongoing in the country.

Addressing a news conference Tuesday April 28, 2020, Mr. Dobayou said the EPA has been able to sit with the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, WASH on the burial guidelines in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Dobayou said they are under two major pilots. He named them as Water Sanitation and Hygiene and the Dead Body management (DBM). Under the Water Sanitation and Hygiene they are responsible for solid waste, particularly biomedical wastes.

According to him, the guidelines are now use currently for the burial of those dying from the virus in the country as part of their engagements.

Mr. Dobayou said the EPA has technicians at the 14-Military Hospital working seven days a week in collaboration with NPHIL providing guidelines on wastes generated from the hospital and all other points of observation centers (POC).

“We are not taking chances and we are one of those entities working very hard. We been able to use the Zoom to have our essential meeting for the Liberia Technical Assistance program which the EPA stands to benefit and build our capacity to ensure our Nationally Determined Contribution (NBC),” Mr. Dobayou said.

The acting EPA boss reminded Liberians about the turbulent period and reiterated the intention of President Weah in combating the COVID-19 out of Liberia.

He disclosed that he is currently working out modalities with the Environmental Unity, the Awareness Unity under the Department of Inter-Sectoral to be able to create flyers that will be visible in various high school and elementary school clubs to be able to create awareness.

Dobayou said although he’s acting as Executive Director, he along with his team has been robust, creative and it’s paying them the right benefits as agency of the Liberian Government.

“We have our GIS crew, during the lockdown they pass around and take footages and see which community is indoor and outdoor. We have all of those documentaries and presented them to the Incident Management System,” he said.

He added “We are concern about the disposal of those PPEs, masks because if we are not taking the proper care, there will be a pandemic after this pandemic. There will be disaster after disaster, to avoid this, we are ensuring that the best thing is done.”